Sarah Jessica Parker has shuttered her beloved eponymous shoe line, but Carrie Bradshaw’s appreciation for a statement heel remains. Today, Parker was spotted filming the upcoming third season of the Sex and the City continuation, And Just Like That..., while wearing a bold, swinging ’70s look.

Perhaps tapping into the Boho resurgence, Parker donned a vintage Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel blouse that featured a multi-color pattern and the French brand’s “CC” logo etched into a heart shape. The actress’s retro top was paired with a high-waist purple skirt featuring a flare that looked straight out of 1975. Parker paired her bold look with a curly, half-up, half-down hairstyle and hoop earrings. In a classic Bradshaw move, Parker slipped into a pair of candy-colored sandal heels. Her shoes gradated from a neon yellow color to shades of turquoise and Brat green.

Behind the scenes photos of Parker filming AJLT’s third season have depicted the actress wearing some interesting fashion choices, with her footwear in particular mixing in some unique silhouettes. She’s worn everything from chunky, hoof-like sparkle heels to Victorian, doll-like pairs. This more “naked” style are a definite return to form for Parker’s famous character who, at points throughout the series, wouldn’t be caught dead wearing anything but a sleek pair of Manolo Blahniks.

Christopher Peterson

Earlier this month, Parker took to the AJLT set with another bold shoe. She slipped into a towering pair of brown heels, with edgy buckle straps that went well above her ankles. She offset her daring shoe with a suede Vivienne Westwood bag, a patterned cardigan, and a bright pink dress.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The third season of And Just Like That... will likely begin by checking in on Carrie after she leaves behind her infamous Brownstone apartment to move into a new home with her ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw. Miranda, meanwhile, seems to be stepping out on her own after saying farewell to Steve and Che. Last week, Cynthia Nixon was spotted filming a scene as a BBC reporter. Charlotte might be the most put-together of the bunch (as usual) in the upcoming season. Her storyline will likely focus on her marriage and family dynamic.