Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic wardrobe is defined just as much by designer labels as it is by choice second-hand finds. Last night at the And Just Like That... season three premiere, Sarah Jessica Parker had it both ways. She wore a vintage Vivienne Westwood gown that she sourced straight from the late designer’s own closet.

Ahead of the series’s much-anticipated return next week, Parker hit the red carpet in an archival, dark blue Westwood dress. Parker, of course, has worn many pieces from the British label both on and off the screen. Most famously, Carrie’s stunning, Westwood-designed wedding dress in the 2008 Sex and the City movie, which she would later wear in season two of AJLT to the Met Gala. But Parker’s dress last night had a special connection to the late designer.

The 18th century-inspired look, from Westwood’s personal wardrobe, was sold at a 2024 Christie’s auction in London, Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection. (Proceeds from the sale benefited charities that the designer championed throughout her life.) According to Christie’s, Parker’s dress sold for just over $5,000, or 3,780 GBP, and was created in 2014.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

As with many pieces Parker has worn to promote both SATC and AJLT over the past three decades, the dress, which featured the label’s signature corset work and tapered long sleeves, was a nod to Carrie’s singular style. The rest of Parker’s outfit also included some classic Carrie-isms, including a bedazzled handbag and matching pumps, sparkling jewels courtesy of Fred Leighton, and some very 2000s crimped hair.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Joining Parker at the premiere were here AJLT co-stars—Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, and Cynthia Nixon—who all mixed method style with their personal fashion sense. Ari Parker, who plays documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley, wore a draped mini dress while Choudhury, Seema Patel in the series, chose all-black. Davis slipped into a very Charlotte York-esque dress with embroidery while Nixon opted for an elaborate Richard Quinn look with a sheer, mint green train.

The fashion seen in AJLT has developed a cult-following (full of both admirers and detractors) since the sequel series began in 2021. But if these premiere looks are any indicator, we’re certainly in for a treat when the series debuts on Max next week.