It’s peak Holiday dressing season and Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t skimping out on the sparkle whatsoever. At the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia this week, Parker pulled out not one, but two fully-sequined numbers—accompanied, of course, with some very Carrie Bradshaw-coded accessories.

Parker hit the red carpet on the festival’s closing night yesterday in a statement ombré number from Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2024 collection. Silver sequins gave way to gold and chrome before exploding into strands of party fringe. Parker’s gold sandal heels and sparkle flap bag added even more of a party feel.

After a relatively pared-back turn in red carpet suiting last month, it seems Parker has reverted to full Carrie-mode with this hard-to-miss dress.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The day prior, Parker continued to make the case for fully-sequined dressing during another event at the festival. She slipped into a tea-length look (also from Oscar de la Renta) designed in a glistening pale lilac fabric. In a vintage Carrie move, she matched her dress with open-toe purple shoes before finishing off everything off with a rose gold clutch.

AMMAR ABD RABBO/AFP/Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta, of course, was perhaps one of Carrie’s most favored brand (alongside Fendi and Galliano-era Dior) throughout Sex and the City. Bradshaw donned many of the brand’s neon pink and lime green pouff dresses in the series’s early stages. And on her own, Parker has frequently opted for the label (now designed by Laura Kim and Fernando Garia) during And Just Like That... and on the red carpet, too. For the AJLT... premiere in 2021, Parker slipped into a custom de la Renta number that mixed intricate beadwork with princess tulle.

During her time at the Red Sea Film Festival, Parker discussed the upcoming third season of And Just Like That... which is slated to premiere sometime next year. “Carrie has a wonderful storyline. The story takes some big swings and we fold some big ideas into those big swings. Some of the male characters are back, and there are some new men,” she teased.

Whatever Carrie gets up to, it’s safe to assume her wardrobe is already stocked with plenty of Oscar de la Renta.