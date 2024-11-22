While being robbed at gunpoint, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw begged her assailant “Please, sir, you can take my Fendi Baguette, you can take my ring and watch, but you can’t take my Manolo Blahniks.” Well, judging by Parker’s latest red carpet outfit, she’s picked up a thing or two from her Sex and the City character’s accessory habits.

Today, the actress stepped out to the opening red carpet ceremony of the Torino Film Festival in a graphic black and white outfit consisting of a cropped suit coat and high-waisted maxi skirt. While Carrie most certainly would have thrown a whacky print or two into this look, Parker tapped into her SATC character’s signature style elsewhere. She cradled a blinged-out Alexander Wang purse in her hand that she paired with some just as bling-y bow-trimmed heels. Just as Carrie would have wished, all the emphasis in Parker’s look was placed on her metallic accessory choices.

And while Carrie was ready to give up her Fendi bag in SATC, we doubt Parker would be willing to do away with either of her red carpet accessories.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Combining a statement bag with some statement shoes has been in Parker’s red carpet playbook for quite some time now. Just last month, the actress pulled out a similar pairing to attend the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York. She wore a frilly lace dress with the same Alexander Wang bag and some open-toe black pumps.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s always been difficult to differentiate where Parker’s personal style begins and that of Carrie’s ends. But considering the actress is in the midst of filming the upcoming season of And Just Like That... she’s probably having a hard time leaving behind Carrie’s quirky fashion choices on set.

Just over the past few months alone, Parker has been spotted slipping into some pretty whacky Carrie-coded fashion. She’s leaned into haunted doll dressing with gingham headpieces and prairie dresses, channeled the ’80s in boldly colored tights, and has even tapped into Carrie’s couture side. And, of course, there’s been plenty of Carrie’s signature bags and shoes, too.