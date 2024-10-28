Of course Carrie Bradshaw just had to style one of fall’s hottest colors in the most unexpected manner possible. Today, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie was spotted filming the upcoming third season of And Just Like... Her outfit of choice? A denim prairie skirt that looked like it belonged in a 2000s mall outlet, a strand of ladylike pearls, and an extra large burgundy clutch.

For someone who has long preferred to wear micro-mini Fendi baguettes on her shoulder, Carrie’s deep red accessory certainly stood out from her usual choices. Perhaps, her chops as a fashion columnist led her to this specific color—it’s been worn by everyone from Rihanna to Zendaya just this past week alone. But instead of pairing her clutch with something sleek like Rih and Zendaya, Carrie opted to go full Mid-Western mom with the rest of her outfit.

Carrie slipped into an ankle-length denim skirt, left entirely unbuttoned, that she styled with a tweed suit jacket and what looked to be another long skirt layered underneath. A large navy blue scarf protected the actress against the brisk October weather while her pearl necklace brought an elevated touch to things. In a vintage Carrie move, she finished off her look with neon orange heels and lace knit stockings.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

In a twisted, high-fashion way, Carrie’s latest outfit—mainly, the demure cut and toned-down color palette—felt like the “Christian Girl Autumn” meme come to life. Which is quite ironic given Carrie has already tried out another style of vintage-inspired fall fashion while filming the SATC reboot.

Carrie previewed her cold weather wardrobe during another day of production earlier this month. She paired an ’80s-inspired Ulla Johnson skirt with a neon blue knit sweater that was trimmed with party sequins along the cuffs. The twist? Carrie paired her top with matching stockings.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For fans of AJLT..., the show’s allure is just as much about the debaucherous activities of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as it about the offbeat and head-scratching outfits they wear. Season three (still) has no premiere date—so, for now, we’ll have to do with Carrie’s behind-the-scenes shots.