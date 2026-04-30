Sarah Pidgeon brought the current fascination with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s fashion on screens in FX’s Love Story, but her own elegant approach to fashion is worth paying attention too. After a whirlwind of awards shows and red carpet appearances, Pidgeon’s expanding her style sensibilities, most recently with classic blue denim. However, her approach is anything but basic, which she showed off in two different looks in the Big Apple yesterday.

On Tuesday evening, Pidgeon wore a black blazer and medium wash blue jeans for a Love Story FYC screening in downtown Manhattan. The details made for a stylish upgrade eons apart from the basic “West Village girl” uniform. The actress’s Givenchy by Sarah Burton jacket, worn sans shirt, featured a deep triangular neckline and hem with a sharply tailored bodice. Dark blue paneling echoed the 1990s trend of racer strip denim. The wide-leg cut almost made them feel as if they were Givenchy’s answer to those inamous JNCO jeans. Glossy red pointed-toe pumps, a black leather neck scarf, and a soft black Voyou bucket bag with delicate gold hardware—all from Givenchy—provided subtly edgy takes on sophisticated accents.

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During the event, those fashionable details made Pidgeon’s denim fit for the red carpet. Her look’s dark colors also smoothly coordinated with a dashing, Ferragamo-clad Paul Anthony Kelly—whose star has also soared from his breakout role as John F. Kennedy, Jr. in the series.

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Earlier that morning, the actress was first seen in a daytime-friendly set of light blue straight-leg jeans. Her casual set was paired with a white tank top beneath a deep orange pleated silk jacket, cinched by small hook-and-eye clasps. A dynamic twist came from a burst of leopard prints, courtesy of her oversized, pale beige Chanel flap bag by Matthieu Blazy.

For a whimsical finish, the star slipped on a pair of metallic gold and black cap-toed pumps from Chanel’s New York City-themed Métiers d’Art collection, shown—where else?—on a subway platform. With red logo-accented apples on their heels, the style added a distinctly NYC touch to Pidgeon’s ensemble—no “I Heart NYC” T-shirt required (though Chanel’s made a luxe version of that, too).

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Pidgeon’s outfits thoughtfully dressed up denim with color and texture. Her modern style has expanded with major red carpet outings in Chanel, Balenciaga, and Calvin Klein Collection this year. After acclaim from her Bessette Kennedy portrayal, more fashionable forays—particularly non-formalwear ones—are surely on the horizon.