Charli XCX threatened to go Spring Breakers on Brat, but Selena Gomez already did. Last night, Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco snuck into A24’s IMAX re-release of Harmony Korine’s 2012 film Spring Breakers, which marked a major turning point in Gomez’s career. Perhaps because she’s “already been there, done that,” her outfit was already looking forward to next fall.

Gomez traded her all-black outfit from Tuesday evening for straight-leg denim and a sheer top. Her chocolate brown turtleneck showed off the white bra she layered underneath and matched almost exactly to her patent leather coat. The singer and actor tied everything together with satin pointed-toe heels, a black bucket bag, and a leather belt. Gomez is certainly the more classic dresser of the two, often opting for simple pieces and statement accessories like the Schiaparelli bag she wore on Tuesday. Blanco, on the other hand, isn’t afraid to mix in a bold color or patterns. It was his outfit that would probably fit better into the Florida-set film.

The music producer did just that last night. He contrasted Gomez’s mid-wash denim pants with acid-wash trousers that featured a frayed hemline. He paired his distressed bottoms with a graphic button-down shirt and layers of gold necklaces. Blanco wore the same cowboy-style boots as he did earlier in the week.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez and Blanco, who announced their engagement in December 2024, are set to release their joint album I Said I Love You First tomorrow. They teased movie-goers with a listen of “Bluest Flame” from the project. They had previously released “Scared of Loving You,” “Call Me When You Break Up” with Gracie Abrams, and the ’80s-inspired “Sunset Blvd.” True to the 2012 of it all, Gomez and Blanco handed out the song on USB drives following the Spring Breakers screening.

“Benny and I crashed an anniversary screening of Spring Breakers last night to premiere ‘Bluest Flame,’ a new song from our album,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “The sweetest crowd. Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Rachel Korine, and Harmony Korine we missed you so much.”