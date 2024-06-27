A Versace look so good Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid just had to wear it. Last night, Gomez slipped into a sleek runway look from the Italian brand to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The twist? Hadid modeled the exact look just four months prior.

Gomez, fresh off a win at the Cannes Film Festival, was spotted heading to Kimmel’s set while wearing a shirtdress from Versace’s fall 2024 runway show. Her outfit featured sheer paneling up top which then flowed into a faux dress shirt detail complete with a white collar. The bottom half of Gomez’s look was more in line with the classic LBD. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, gold button detailing with suit-style pockets. Working with the stylist Erin Walsh, Gomez accented her runway pull with a sculptural Aupen bag, Simon G jewelry, and bow-trimmed Versace pumps.

While Gomez’s fashion has fluctuated between multiple styles recently, she seems to have taken a particular liking to “Ladies Who Lunch” looks like this one. The singer and actress sported a similar preppy moment, courtesy of Self-portrait, at Cannes and channeled the “Swans” in a very ladylike Oscar de la Renta look earlier this spring.

On the Versace runway, however, Hadid brought an entirely different feel to Gomez’s outfit.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The supermodel showed off the LBD-button down hybrid during Milan Fashion Week in February. Instead of completely buttoning the piece as Gomez preferred, Hadid left a couple unfastened—a move that showed off her world-famous legs. The model was also armed with moto chic leather gloves and a silver-trimmed bag that she carried in her hand. Slick black eyeliner brought an even grungier touch to the look, too.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

It’s always fascinating to see how celebrities, and their doting stylists, reinterpret pieces that originally debuted on the runways of Paris and Milan. Sometimes, they completely reinterpret said pieces. Mostly, as in the case of Gomez and Walsh, they make minor alterations to the clothes. Like fastening that last gold button and doing away with Hadid’s biker gloves.