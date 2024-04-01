Selena Gomez’s latest LBD looks oh-so ready for a 1 PM reservation at La Côte Basque. In fact, with an outfit this good, she might not need a reservation at all. Over the weekend, Gomez put her spin on the Ladies Who Lunch trend to attend the STEVE! premiere in New York City. There were hints of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, a sprinkle of ’90s Monica Bellucci, and even a touch of fashion’s favorite coquette accessory: bows.

Gomez slipped into an off-the-shoulder mididress from Oscar de la Renta—a rather apropos label choice, given that de la Renta outfitted many of the original “Ladies,” from Babe Paley to Lee Radziwill. Her gown featured a curve-hugging silhouette with long sleeves and dozens of bows lining the bustier. Ribbons have been, well, everywhere recently. But Gomez’s dress approached the detail through a refined lens: more Upper East Side socialite than Downtown art kid.

Like any proper lady at lunch, Gomez didn’t go overboard with the rest of her look. She engaged in perhaps the key activity for anyone looking to embody the throwback trend: coordination. The Rare Beauty founder sported a pair of black Louboutin pumps and sheer Wolford stockings. Silver jewels from Pasquale Bruni brought a subtle flash to the outfit while her glossy, oversize clutch turned out to be the perfect keep-all for all of her essentials. Per usual, glam was kept minimal in the form of a slicked-back bun, nude lip, and dewy skin.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez has always been one to experiment with her personal style, test-driving every look from sequined party dresses to 3D floral minis. But her latest outfit feels like a natural progression of her fashion sense: the singer has been testing out a more pared-back look recently—with vintage-inspired frocks and chic off-duty wears—and this LBD certainly continues that streak.

It also etches her name into a growing list of stars who are testing the boundaries of Ladies Who Lunch fashion: from Rihanna and Kristen Stewart to Kendall and Kylie Jenner. And whether or not Gomez, fresh off the third season of Only Murders in the Building, has caught an episode of Ryan Murphy’s Feud, this just might have been her unofficial audition for the series’ potential redux.