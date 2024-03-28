FASHION

A Guide to Every Fashion Micro-Trend of 2024

Collage by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Heidi Klum wasn’t wrong when she said “In fashion, one day you’re in, and the next day you’re out.” Because these days, trends move faster than the German model can say “auf Wiedersehen.” Every time you open TikTok, it seems dozens of floating heads are suddenly in agreement that a new aesthetic called “rotten banana core” or “divorced dad-quette” is the new hottest look. Last year, we hit all the angles from Barbie pink to tomato girl to stealth wealth in a matter of 12 months—and it’s becoming clear that 2024 is going to be no different. Movies, music, and the culture at large are inspiring us constantly, and new trends are being born every day. But don’t feel like you need to keep up with every wave on your own. We’re keeping track of each new “aesthetic” as it hits the web, and breaking it down so even a luddite can understand. Be sure to keep checking back here throughout the year as this growing atlas of micro-trends inevitably gets bigger and bigger.

C*nty Country

You don’t need to run down to Texas and find yourself a cowboy boyfriend à la Bella Hadid to partake in this trend (but if the rodeo is truly calling, no one is stopping you). Instead, just throw on “Texas Hold ‘Em” for the fifth time today, and comb through your closet for every sliver of denim you’ve picked up over the years. This trend’s resurgence is due in large part to Hadid and Beyoncé, who have both recently gotten tons of fashion fans looking to Southern and Western states for their spring wardrobe inspiration. But if these women have proven anything, it’s that you don’t need to be a seasoned equestrian to pull off the look. The beauty of c*nty country is that there’s a fashion edge to it. Severely pointed-toe (perhaps even steel-toe) boots can nod to the aesthetic without the need to purchase the cowboy alternative. A larger-than-life belt buckle can get the feeling across, but paired with leather pants and a cute top, you’ll be just as comfortable heading out in New York City as you would be in Fort Worth. And if all else fails, layer up on the jewelry—turquoise rings and leather necklaces will put you right into the country groove.

Defining characteristics: Denim and leather rule this trend, but luckily, there are many ways to implement these two ubiquitous fabrics. Dip your toe into the aesthetic with some bell-bottom jeans or dive headfirst into the cool river of country by tying a bandanna around your neck and throwing a belt buckle on your fringed mini skirt.

Who’s on the mood board: Well, Beyoncé and Bella Hadid, of course. Basically, if you’re interested in adopting this look, you should start on their respective Instagram pages. While Beyoncé has mastered the art of glam country thanks to brands like Louis Vuitton and Marine Serre, Hadid has opted for a more Depop-fueled, laid-back look—likely inspired by the real Texan girls she’s rubbing elbows with at the rodeo these days. But they’re not alone in adopting the trend. Pharrell Williams’s fall/winter 2024 collection for Louis Vuitton is the go-to if you want to look farther west for inspiration, while Rihanna’s recent shoot for Vogue China (in which she wears Williams’s designs), will have you fawning over embroidered fauna.

Mob Wife

The biggest micro-trend to take over the Internet in January of 2024 has undoubtedly been the Mob Wife aesthetic. Bolstered by The Sopranos’s 25th anniversary and Francis Ford Coppola’s own recognition of the look, the trend—characterized by teased-out hair, French manicures, and heavy gold jewelry—has taken over. “Mob Wife” seems very much like a response to the “clean girl” and “quiet luxury” looks that reigned during 2023. Now, many are done paring things back: they’re ready to bust out the leopard print and pile on the necklaces. It’s also the perfect excuse to pull out that logo-covered purse you bought during the logomania craze of yore—and maybe your mother’s old fur coat while you’re at it. But the consensus around the aesthetic seems clear: it’s not about what you wear, but how you wear it. When it comes to embodying a mob wife, confidence is key (though stilettos don’t hurt either).

Defining characteristics: Big coats, big pieces of jewelry, and even bigger hair. Think of an ’80s aesthetic with tight-fitting pieces layered underneath a statement jacket. Layered gold jewelry is a hallmark, as are long, coffin-shaped nails with a French manicure. Basically, if Carmela Soprano would wear it, you’re on the right track.

Who’s on the mood board: As mentioned, Edie Falco’s Carmela has became a a patron saint for this aesthetic—which makes sense, considering she was the mob wife. Also included is Adriana La Cerva, portrayed by Drea de Matteo on The Sopranos. If you’re looking at The Godfather for inspiration, skip over Diane Keaton’s Kay and instead check out the mob sister, Talia Shire’s Connie Corleone. Of course, there are also some great mob wife characters from the Martin Scorsese universe, including Karen Hill (Lorraine Bracco) from Goodfellas and Ginger McKenna (Sharon Stone) from Casino.

Ladies Who Lunch

While the mob wife look could be described as the physical embodiment of audacity, the Ladies Who Lunch are all about restraint. Think of the kind of women raised by her mother with the sole intention of marrying a rich man. Now, just take her style—the perfectly coiffed hair like she just stepped out of Kenneth’s salon, the twin sets, the cigarette stuck between her fingers—and ditch the misogynistic backstory. The Ladies look is like taking the woman who epitomizes quiet luxury and thrusting her 70 years in the past, back in the days when Babe Paley ran the New York social scene and Eleanor Lambert still published her annual International Best Dressed List. And yes, if you need inspiration, you can look toward the new Ryan Murphy production, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, though most of that show takes place after the golden age of lunching ladies. But what this aesthetic is really all about is perfection, almost to an anal degree, with not one hair out of place: the bag matching the hat and the shoes and the gloves—and the string of pearls around your neck. It’s Betty Draper and Midge Maisel. It’s dinner parties and martinis. It’s ignoring your children and remembering Halston as a hat designer. Of course, all of these details are antiquated in the year 2024, but many who have adopted the aesthetic have found ways to modernize it. Take Rihanna at the Dior haute couture show, Versace’s entire spring/summer 2024 collection, or Miuccia Prada at pretty much any moment.

Defining characteristics: Pearls and pastels, twin sets and tweed. The Ladies Who Lunch look is all about coordination. Accessories are important as well, and they’re never too large. Try tiny hats and small bags that will just fit your cigarette case. Of course, the top handle is a necessity. Heels shouldn’t be too high and stockings are recommended. There can be some flashiness and flair, but always with a restraint, lest we attract the wrong kind of attention.

Who’s on the mood board: Jackie O before she took on the O, January Jones’s Betty Draper, and Rachel Brosnahan’s Mrs. Maisel. And, of course, Babe Paley. Look to Mrs. Prada to see how to bring the aesthetic into the 21st century.