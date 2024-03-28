A Guide to Every Fashion Micro-Trend of 2024

You don’t need to run down to Texas and find yourself a cowboy boyfriend à la Bella Hadid to partake in this trend (but if the rodeo is truly calling, no one is stopping you). Instead, just throw on “Texas Hold ‘Em” for the fifth time today, and comb through your closet for every sliver of denim you’ve picked up over the years. This trend’s resurgence is due in large part to Hadid and Beyoncé, who have both recently gotten tons of fashion fans looking to Southern and Western states for their spring wardrobe inspiration. But if these women have proven anything, it’s that you don’t need to be a seasoned equestrian to pull off the look. The beauty of c*nty country is that there’s a fashion edge to it. Severely pointed-toe (perhaps even steel-toe) boots can nod to the aesthetic without the need to purchase the cowboy alternative. A larger-than-life belt buckle can get the feeling across, but paired with leather pants and a cute top, you’ll be just as comfortable heading out in New York City as you would be in Fort Worth. And if all else fails, layer up on the jewelry—turquoise rings and leather necklaces will put you right into the country groove.

Defining characteristics: Denim and leather rule this trend, but luckily, there are many ways to implement these two ubiquitous fabrics. Dip your toe into the aesthetic with some bell-bottom jeans or dive headfirst into the cool river of country by tying a bandanna around your neck and throwing a belt buckle on your fringed mini skirt.

Who’s on the mood board: Well, Beyoncé and Bella Hadid, of course. Basically, if you’re interested in adopting this look, you should start on their respective Instagram pages. While Beyoncé has mastered the art of glam country thanks to brands like Louis Vuitton and Marine Serre, Hadid has opted for a more Depop-fueled, laid-back look—likely inspired by the real Texan girls she’s rubbing elbows with at the rodeo these days. But they’re not alone in adopting the trend. Pharrell Williams’s fall/winter 2024 collection for Louis Vuitton is the go-to if you want to look farther west for inspiration, while Rihanna’s recent shoot for Vogue China (in which she wears Williams’s designs), will have you fawning over embroidered fauna.