Paris Fashion Week still has a jam-packed slate of runways to go but we’ve seen plenty of styles, both new and old, pop up so far. While some celebrities such as Charlize Theron are blurring the line between fashion and jewelry, others, like Kaia Gerber, are trying their hand at age-old wardrobe classics.

Prints have been having their moment in other cities this season, too, like in London where Burberry churned out trippy iterations of their classic check. But in the City of Lights, polka dots have not only popped on the runways, but also in the street style looks of a handful of major celebrities.

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez was seen wearing a black-and-white dotted mini dress from Jacquemus’ fall/winter 2023 collection. The piece featured a structured, corseted bodice portion and exaggerated puff sleeves that sat loosely on her shoulders. And though the dress wasn’t splattered with the polka print, there were large black dots dispersed on the front and back.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

The night prior, Zoë Kravitz wore an almost exact color reversal of Gomez’s look for the Saint Laurent show. Instead of white on black, Kravitz’s black on white number was a more traditional take on the print—especially pertaining to the regularity of dots that splattered the piece.

Of course, the actress added some edge to the print. The shape and chiffon fabric of Kravitz’s dress gave the dots an almost trompe l’oeil effect, especially at the bodice where there was considerable ruching. While Gomez and Kravitz kept to neutrals, over at the Marni show, the print took on new colors (and shapes) on the brand’s starry front row.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quavo, Erykah Badu, and Usher were all decked out in dotted looks, each as whimsical as the next. Badu in particular added in some other prints to her look, like plaid and pinstripes, in addition to a topsy-turvy dotted top hat.

Though, for many, polka dots are usually reserved for warmer months, it’s clear that the print is staying around for fall. Just add in a roomy trench or bomber to Gomez and Kravitz’s minis or simply embrace the vibrant layered ensembles from Badu and co.