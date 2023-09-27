Even when pantsless, fashion girls seem to be gravitating towards big, big jackets. It makes sense, given the cooling temperatures and general wow factor that a statement outerwear piece can provide. Well, on Wednesday, Kaia Gerber had her own oversized fun in the form of a big, big suit.

Gerber showed up to The Row’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week in a slate gray set. While the pieces were entirely in keeping with the American brand’s “stealth wealth” feel, what really made them standout was the fit. Yes, they were slightly oversized and roomy but not too big at the risk of loosing shape.

The blazer was certainly menswear-inspired, with strong, padded shoulders up top that drifted into traditional details like a lapel and buttons. It finished just past Gerber’s waist, leaving just enough room to show off her pleated wool pants. They too were slightly oversized, especially at the hemline, but were just tailored enough to avoid looking overly baggy.

Gerber’s boyfriend, Austin Butler, interestingly wore a similar tailored look to the Saint Laurent show last night—maybe they’re comparing notes? Regardless, it’s no secret that style stars like Gerber and Kendall Jenner often embrace the oversized “boyfriend” look—pieces that looked plucked from a man’s wardrobe. But still, they make things appear rather intentional whether it be through layering or a statement accessory.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For the rest of her ensemble, the model spiced things up a bit with a departure from the gray palette. Underneath her jacket, she layered a half-button collared shirt in a deep brown shade.

Instead of tucking the piece inside her blazer, Gerber conjured up a subtle styling trick where she let the collar of her button down poke out on top. And though she’s heavily favored flats in the past, the model opted for a pair of patent heels and tinted oval sunglasses to complete her look.

With Angelina Jolie proving earlier this week that the perfect trench can double as a statement dress, Gerber clearly had her own fun with the oversized look heading into fall. And her ensemble is just as versatile as it is stylish—add in a sneaker and you’re set for a casual day. Pair it with a heel, and you’re on your way to a business meeting, or in Gerber’s case, a spot on the front row.