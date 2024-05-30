Between Sarah Jessica Parker’s eclectic And Just Like That... wardrobe and Dakota Johnson’s minimal Materialists style, New York City has been treated to some pretty stellar off-duty, on-set sightings recently. Yesterday, Selena Gomez, who is busy filming the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building, has thrown her hat into the ring with some in-between-scenes fashion moments of her own.

Gomez, who just snagged a shared Best Actress award in Cannes for Emilia Perez, was spotted leaving set on Wednesday in a cropped tweed jacket worn atop a plunging black tank top. She styled those pieces with a skirt that signaled this look was meant for her zany OMITB character Mabel Moira rather than a recent Cannes victor. Gomez slipped into a trippy mini skirt complete with a scalloped hemline and a blue and black stripe detail that gradated throughout the piece. In a move that would satisfy Irina Shayk, Gomez styled her summer outfit with statement knee-high boots—in a very on-trend shade of cherry red.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Much like Johnson, whose Materialists fashion could be misinterpreted for something she’d wear on the daily, it’s quite the tall task to differentiate whether what Gomez is wearing actually belongs to her, or if its plucked from her wardrobe stylist.

Earlier in the day, Gomez answered that dilemma in quite striking fashion. She wore a textured Rebecca Vallance dress designed in a neon pink colorway that would only make sense as daytime wear in the context of a Hulu series like OMITB. She paired her maxi, which featured a semi-open backside, with cat-eye glasses and slip-on Ugg slides that suggested the cameras were, in fact, down.

The beauty of actresses filming their scenes in New York City (or any major city, really) is the behind-the-scenes access it presented to viewers months before these projects debut. In the case of Carrie Bradshaw, we’re able to witness that her AJLT... fashion is still unpredictable, and that Aidan Shaw is still screaming outside her apartment. For Johnson, we’ve learned that she and her Materialists co-star Pedro Pascal will be sharing lots of PDA in the upcoming Celine Song film. And then there’s Gomez, who is on something of a mind-bending style streak of Barbie party dresses and ’70s mini skirts.