The details of Serena Williams’ retirement might still feel a bit up in the air, but she made her newest announcement crystal clear — the tennis champ is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams debuted a new bump in a low-cut, black Gucci dress with sheer sleeves, draped in pearls, crystal embellishments and tulle, which she paired with a slicked back hair style and pearl Lelet headpiece.

Ahead of this year’s festivities, honoring Karl Lagerfeld’s career and legacy, the tennis (and fashion) great shared a look back at some of her best Met Gala looks of years past on Instagram, including the memorable, yellow Versace gown and Nike x Off-White Air Force One sneakers she wore in 2019, as well as the green Versace gown she wore in 2017 during her first pregnancy with now five-year-old Olympia.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she wrote on Instagram Monday evening, confirming the exciting news.

She’s not the only one to use the first Monday in May as a pregnancy announcement: Karlie Kloss similarly revealed she is expecting, too.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images