Olympia Ohanian Jr. Twins With Mom Serena Williams Again

The news has been all over the place lately, which is why we’re bringing you this very wholesome content, courtesy of the GOAT. Serena Williams and her daughter, Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr., love twinning in matching outfits — most recently in Williams’ Stuart Weitzman spring campaign — and now, the tennis princess is paying homage to one of her mom’s most iconic on-court looks: Williams’ asymmetrical catsuit that she wore at the Australian Open earlier this year.

On Ohanian’s own Instagram account, she poses adorably for the camera, decked out in a miniature version of Williams’ Nike one-legged suit. In shades of black, red, and hot pink, Ohanian is every bit the budding athlete as she practices tennis with her own pint-sized racket and matching Nike sneakers.

It seems that Williams was hoping to share the images alongside her own grown-up version of the look. “Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side by side in my same outfit,” she wrote in the comments (perhaps directed at husband Alexis Ohanian). “Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery.” When your mother is Williams, it might be best to do exactly what she asks, unless cute kid photos are involved. Then, it’s anyone’s game.

Williams wore the Nike outfit in February 2021 at the Australia Open. At a press conference, Williams said that the look was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner, the famed 80s track and field athlete who holds the title of the world’s fastest woman. “Her outfits were always amazing,” said Williams. “And this year, [Nike and I] thought, ‘what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court?’ The Nike team, they actually thought of this design and inspiration from Flo Jo, and I was like, this is so brilliant.” Williams ultimately lost to Naomi Osaka, but not before she showed the world how important athletic fashion can be. See the big and small versions of the catsuit below.