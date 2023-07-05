When you’re subject to a flurry of rumors like Shakira has been lately, sometimes it’s better to leave things unsaid. But sometimes, a response is warranted—no matter how cryptic that response may be. Well, on Wednesday, the singer made the statement of all statements during the haute couture shows in Paris.

Shakira attended the Viktor & Rolf fall/winter 2023 runway presentation in a white and gold accented trench coat. Such a description may be seem particularly normal when read aloud, but Shakira’s look had an unexpected sculptural element to it.

The piece followed a traditional double-breasted trajectory until just above the waist when the word “NO” was spelled out in 3D pieces on either side. We are unsure which headline Shakira’s look may be in regard to (if any). But it seems like a pretty applicable outfit for a variety of occasions. She also has a 2005 song “No” so perhaps she was in the mood to promote that?

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The letters and much of the coat were trimmed with gold embellishments that departed from the monochrome palette. Like any good trench, it had pockets and a belt that cinched the singer’s waist. She rounded out the look with a simple gold clutch and platform heels.

Viktor & Rolf are known for their statement-making designs, so its no surprise that Shakira’s look followed that trajectory (they did send a variety of viral slogan dresses down the runway in 2019, after all). But Shakira’s trench in particular has quite the backstory.

It originally debuted during the brand’s fall/winter 2008 show in gray. And for their 25th anniversary collection in 2018, it was reimagined a decade later in white. There has been other “NO” looks like a pastel ball gown also from their 2019 couture collection.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

During their most recent collection, the brand put out even more meme-worthy looks. We hope to see the “Dream On” bikini set at many beaches this summer. The “I Wish You Well” bodysuit can come along, too.

After her high-profile breakup from Gerard Piqué last summer, Shakira has been linked to Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton. She has, unsurprisingly, yet to confirm the validity of any of these rumors. So, perhaps for now, her Viktor & Rolf look is the closest thing we’ll get to a statement.

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images