Sharon Stone kicked off her career at the very start of the ’90s opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall, meaning that as she went on to become one of Martin Scorsese’s leading ladies, nabbing an Oscar nomination for her role as a doomed hustler named Ginger, she ended up showcasing the best of the decade’s style on the red carpet, too. Postcards from the Edge, for example, Mike Nichols’s 1990 film with Meryl Streep, found Stone wearing mom jeans to the premiere, which were then followed by an array of motorcycle jackets, two-piece separates, cheetah prints, and headbands over the next few years. As the decade came to a close, Stone started to turn her back on looks leaning toward menswear and instead started pulling out the gowns, especially at the amfAR galas, where she’s proved a frequent (and frequently glittery) attendee. Not that that means she’s taking any less risks: she wore a literal pair of wings to a garden-themed gala in 2015, and even in her 60s is still quite the fan of feathers—and definitely knows just how amazing she looks. Take a look back at more of her most memorable looks over the years, here.

Jim Smeal Sharon Stone kicks off her career in all black and a choker at the Los Angeles premiere of Total Recall in May 1990.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images Sharon Stone makes a leather jacket red-carpet appropriate at the premiere of Wild at Heart in Universal City, California, August 1990.

Jim Smeal/Getty Images Sharon Stone tops off a matching burnt orange two-piece with a rare pair of round glasses at the Los Angeles premiere of Air America in August 1990.

Jim Smeal/Getty Images Sharon Stone brings out the mom jeans for the Los Angeles premiere of Postcards From the Edge in September 1990.

Jim Smeal/Getty Images Sharon Stone doubles up on plaid and tops it all off with a headband at the Los Angeles premiere of Shining Through in January 1992.

Ron Galella/Getty Images Sharon Stone does cheetah print head-to-toe at Comic Relief V’s Benefit for America’s Homeless in Los Angeles, May 1992.

Pool ARNAL/PAT/GARCIA/Getty Images Sharon Stone pals around with Johnny Depp in a low-cut dress at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1992.

Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/Getty Images Sharon Stone makes the case for not just evening gloves, but a feathery statement hat, at the Second Annual MTV Movie Awards at Disney Studios in Burbank, California, June 1993.

SGranitz/Getty Images Sharon Stone channels an ice skater in a flouncy baby doll dress at the “A Tribute To Style” Benefit for Inner City Arts Education in Los Angeles, September 1996.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Sharon Stone goes full-on 2000s in a corset going-out top, piles of necklaces, and miniature Fendi bag backstage at VH1 Big in ’04 in Los Angeles, December 2004.

Tony Barson Archive Sharon Stone matches her newly blonde bangs in a silky yellow gown at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in May 2005.

Shane Gritzinger Sharon Stone stays warm at one of many amfAR galas in a fur-trimmed satin robe to watch Duran Duran perform at the 2006 amFAR Gala at Cipriani’s Wall Street in New York, November 2006.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images A couple of months later, Sharon Stone rolls out another fur, this time unbuttoning to reveal a shimmery trailing gown, at the amfAR New York City Gala honoring John Demsey, Whoopi Goldberg and Bill Roedy in January 2007.

Enos Solomon/Gety Images Sharon Stone tops off her pixie cut with a tiara and takes over the red carpet in a full blown baby pink skirt at the “Class Of Hope Prom 2007” Benefit she hosted in Studio City, California, April 2007.

Gianfranco Calcagno/Getty Images Sharon Stone is characteristically glittery, this time with a pixie cut, at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS event in May 2007.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Sharon Stone keeps it simple in a flowing white gown at amfAR’s 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS in Cap d’Antibes, France, May 2013.

Dave M. Benett/amfAR14/Getty Images Sharon Stone makes quite the case for cut-outs in a bright-red gown by Roberto Cavalli at amfAR’s 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d’Antibes, France, May 2014.

Danny Martindale/Getty Images Sharon Stone upholds the Cannes Film Festival tradition of wearing sunglasses on the red carpet at the premiere of The Search in Cannes, France, May 2014.

C Flanigan/Getty Images Sharon Stone is ready for take off in a sequined Traver Rains gown at the Fourth Annual Hotbed Gala at The Drever Estate in Tiburon, California, August 2015.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Sharon Stone reprises her evening gloves, this time in a bright green, at the Celebrity Fight Night gala benefiting the Andrea Bocelli Foundation in Florence, Italy, September 2015.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Sharon Stone pairs a sheer shirt with a cross necklace at amfAR’s Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, October 2015.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Sharon Stone goes back to her roots in menswear, this time with slim trousers, at the CNN Heroes event in New York, November 2015.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Sharon Stone sticks to black in a sheer paneled dress at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, February 2017.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Sharon Stone adds some feathers to the night’s theme at the premiere of Grey Lady at the Landmark Theater in Los Angeles, California, April 2017.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images Sharon Stone shows off a pixie cut at the premiere of SPF-18 at University High School in Los Angeles, California, September 2017.

Getty Images Sharon Stone throws up her signature peace sign while wearing a red floral gown to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement at The Beverly Hilton on December 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images Sharon Stone goes for a black gown with geometric cutouts to stand with Roan Joseph Bronstein on the carpet at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Images Sharon Stone goes for a groovy pair of black and white patterned pants for the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me at Fox Village Theater on July 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images Sharon Stone wears a floor length black knit gown with cutouts and red knit beanie at the MOCA Benefit on May 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images Sharon Stone keeps it simple with an all white off-the-shoulder look at the Brain Health Initiative 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage Gala on July 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images Sharon Stone wears a shimmering green striped blazer and matching pants to the 2020 Hollywood For The Global Ocean Gala Honoring HSH Prince Albert II Of Monaco at Palazzo di Amore on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Images Sharon Stone wears a knit gown with cutouts and a large black bow to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images Sharon Stone wears a cotton candy-colored tulle gown embellished with pastel flowers to the A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Getty Images Sharon Stone has a purple princess moment (embellished with purple feathers) at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021 during the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Villa Eilenroc on July 16, 2021 in Cap d'Antibes, France.