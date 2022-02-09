SHOPPING

Stay Warm and Fuzzy in the Season’s Best Shearling Outerwear

From faux options under $100 to the splurge-worthy real deal, these on-trend styles are the toastiest around.

by Allia Alliata Di Montereale
Naomi Campbell wearing a shearling vest
Naomi Campbell photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, styled by Ibrahim Kamara.

When it’s windy and freezing and generally miserable outside, there are few things more comforting than a fluffy coat. Shearling, be it faux or the real thing, is one of the warmest materials out there, and long, ’70s-inspired robe styles and cropped jackets alike are neck and neck with puffers as the outerwear choice of the moment. Designers like Loewe and Peter Do have lined fabulous pieces with the material, and upstart brands like Stand Studio and Theopen Product are finding ways to make faux shearling feel both luxe and perfectly on trend. There are even hoodies and nipped-waist blazers, pea coats and “shackets” rendered in the soft stuff. (And in our most recent issue, stylist Ibrahim Kamara dressed Naomi Campbell in a fabulously fuzzy Alaïa vest.) With a few months of cold weather still ahead, we figured it was the perfect time to round up some of our favorite styles from brands we love, including budget picks, investment pieces and everything in between.

The Color of the Moment

Stand StudioSSENSE Exclusive Green Rind Jacket
$655
$354

An Update on a Classic

LoeweTan Shearling Short Jacket
$4,990

A Hoodie Style

Yves SalomonBrown Shearling Lacon Jacket
$3,215
$1,318

The Best Under $100

Faux Shearling Mixed Jacket
$55.99
Mango

One You’ll Wear Forever

TotêmeShearling jacket
$2,250

Winter White

Peter DoOff-White Reversible Shearling Coat
$7,900
$2,844

Fleecy and Casual

BalenciagaBeige Leopard Zip-Up Jacket
$1,880

A Peacoat Style

JOSEPHManteau Calla
$2,146

Nipped at the Waist

LVIRKhaki Faux-Fur Short Jacket
$595
$357

Biker Chic

MM6 Maison MargielaReversible Brown Shearling Leather Jacket
$2,885
$1,096

Buttery Soft

Panelled Shearling Jacket
$3,890
Marni

Boxy in the Best Way

NanushkaBlack Vegan Shearling Nael Aviator Jacket
$975

A Little Winter Sunshine

Shushu/TongYellow Faux-Shearling Cropped Jacket
$895
$528

Easy and Old School

Long Sleeve Paneled Faux-shearling Jacket
$380
THEOPEN PRODUCT

The Best for a Night Out

HernoBlack Faux Shearling Jacket
$685
$377