When it’s windy and freezing and generally miserable outside, there are few things more comforting than a fluffy coat. Shearling, be it faux or the real thing, is one of the warmest materials out there, and long, ’70s-inspired robe styles and cropped jackets alike are neck and neck with puffers as the outerwear choice of the moment. Designers like Loewe and Peter Do have lined fabulous pieces with the material, and upstart brands like Stand Studio and Theopen Product are finding ways to make faux shearling feel both luxe and perfectly on trend. There are even hoodies and nipped-waist blazers, pea coats and “shackets” rendered in the soft stuff. (And in our most recent issue, stylist Ibrahim Kamara dressed Naomi Campbell in a fabulously fuzzy Alaïa vest.) With a few months of cold weather still ahead, we figured it was the perfect time to round up some of our favorite styles from brands we love, including budget picks, investment pieces and everything in between.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Color of the Moment

An Update on a Classic

A Hoodie Style

The Best Under $100

One You’ll Wear Forever

Winter White

Fleecy and Casual

A Peacoat Style

Nipped at the Waist

Biker Chic

Buttery Soft

Boxy in the Best Way

A Little Winter Sunshine

Easy and Old School

The Best for a Night Out