Here is a formal request to Simone Ashley’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray: never put this woman in anything but purple. Yes, the actress looks gorgeous in all colors, but there’s just something about purple on her that pops unlike anything else. Clearly, Shonda Rhimes agreed, as Ashley wore numerous dresses in the hue throughout the second season of Bridgerton. And since her turn as Miss Kate Sharma premiered on Netflix, Ashley has been around town, promoting the show in many chic looks, but her latest purple ensemble absolutely takes the cake.

On Tuesday, Corbin-Murray shared a group of photos of her client in a three-piece set from the Lanvin spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection, specifically the brand’s collab with DC Comics. The look consists of a nappa leather mini skirt with a high slit and a matching oversized blazer. It’s not just the bright color of the set that adds a pop to this outfit, but the printed cartoon Catwoman on the back of the jacket. This imagery is also picked up in the graphic crop top Ashley wore underneath.

Instagram/@rebeccacorbinmurray/@mashamel

If the image on the blazer looks familiar to you, it’s because we just saw it on Julia Fox last month when she wore a dress from the same collection to The Batman premiere. While Fox put her own spin on the design, pairing the dress with a latex bodysuit to amp up the dominatrix vibe, Ashley and Corbin-Murray stayed pretty true to the styling from Bruno Sialelli’s show, pairing the set with impossibly-high purple platform heels. They did, however, decide to ditch the accessories—a beaded choker and little teal bag—to really let the look, and its gorgeous color, speak for itself.