In case you forgot who Zoë Kravitz is portraying in the new Batman film, just take one quick peak at her look for the movie’s premiere on Tuesday night. The actress left little room for interpretation with her choice of dress, fully embracing her Catwoman character with a feline-themed garment. Kravitz stepped out on the red carpet in black sleeveless dress, courtesy of Oscar De La Renta, with a corset detail up the torso, ending in two silhouetted cat heads at the bust. The result, is an overt, yet still very chic reference to her character in the movie.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kravitz and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have really been embracing the dark, slinky Catwoman aesthetic throughout The Batman press tour. At a special screening in London last week, the actress wore another column dress, this one by Saint Laurent, with a bust that resembled the shape of her character’s mask. During various photo calls and events, Kravitz has stuck to mostly chic, modern black ensembles, like Saint Laurent leather trenches, all of which we can say we confidence, Selina Kyle would wear on a day off.

It seems that recently there has been a trend growing among actors in superhero movies to fully embrace the themed red carpet. During the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, masterfully walked that same line between costume-y and high fashion. And it seems like Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim at ODLR are the go-to designers for a themed look as Roach and Zendaya also approached the co-creative directors to create a dress worthy of the web-slingers sidekick. Though, as the internet has pointed out, they may have found some inspiration in a Helmut Lang piece from the ‘80s.

Just like with Zendaya’s spidery look, Kravitz fits perfectly on her respective red carpet. In fact, it would almost feel out of place to wear anything colorful when promoting such a dark, moody character and movie. That’s why, Robert Pattinson’s choice of a full black Tom Ford ensemble, complete with a wool, double-breasted overcoat is very fitting. Again, it looks just like something his character would wear when taking a break from fighting crime.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

While Julia Fox doesn’t have a role in the film, she apparently also got the theme memo. The actress showed up to the premiere in a slinky, silver mini dress from Lanvin spring/summer 2022 collection, which was partly inspired by Tim Burton’s 1992 film, Batman Returns. The dress features a cartoon depiction of Catwoman right on the front, though Fox did add her own dominatrix twist to the outfit, wearing the dress over a black leather body suit with a leather trench on top.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s hard to look at these photos without knowing exactly the movie these stars are promoting, but hey, subtly has never been important in the world of superheroes, why start now?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images