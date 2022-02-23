Zoë Kravitz Brought Catwoman to Life on the Red Carpet in Saint Laurent

After months of anticipating Zoë Kravitz’s portrayal of Catwoman in The Batman, we’re now starting to wish the film’s March 4 release date was actually further off. The 31-year-old actor has just embarked on what’s already proven to be a standout press tour, thanks to a string of looks that perfectly balance being on-theme and chic. She started off strong in a glossy black leather trench with a mesh top by Saint Laurent at a photocall in Paris on Monday, followed by a black dress with a structured capelet by The Row at a screening on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, she reported for duty at the film’s special London screening in a black column dress with a scalloped neck and tear-shaped cutouts that evoked the shape of her Catwoman mask, subtly enough that she could have worn it to any other film premiere.

The look was again by Saint Laurent, though this time Kravitz kept things simple, forgoing accessories and sleeking her hair back into a teeny bun. Kravitz’s costar, Robert Pattinson, also referenced his character, wearing an oversized charcoal-gray suit by Dior Homme similar to one of Bruce Wayne’s off-duty looks.

Zoe Kravitz attends a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz attend a special screening of The Batman at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images

When it comes to channeling a superhero without looking like a trick-or-treater, only Zendaya (and her stylist Law Roach) has yet to match Kravitz’s prowess. This past December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour found the 25-year-old actor dripping in custom couture Valentino spiderwebs and channeling the Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus with a spine-tingling Roberto Cavalli gown that made for one of the best vintage celebrity fashion moments of the year.