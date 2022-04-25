Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has already made it very clear that purple is her color, (and Valentino pink doesn’t look too shabby on her either), but why should she stop there? The actress and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, seem determined to prove Ashley looks great in every color under the sun, including multiple different shades of yellow. Over the weekend, Ashley crashed The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, a pop-up from Netflix that allows visitors to feel like they are part of the ton. Those who were lucky enough to attend on Sunday got to see the viscountess herself, Kate Sharma. But Ashley wasn’t wearing an empire waist gown or opera gloves like she does on the show. Instead, she was wearing a look straight off the runway.

In a photo posted by Corbin-Murray, Ashley beams in a dress and jacket from Virgil Abloh’s posthumous Off-White fall 2022 ready-to-wear show. The dress is a sparkly yellow sleeveless piece with a cowl neck and slit up the side. On the runway, it was shown with a turtleneck underneath in the same fabric, though Ashley ditched that considering it’s April in Los Angeles. On top, she wore a cropped yellow shearling jacket in a bright yellow, and she finished off the look with the heels originally seen on the runway, which feature a strap of fur across the foot.

Clearly, yellow is another color Ashley will be adding to her arsenal, though so far, we haven’t found any shade she can’t pull off. Here’s hoping she and Corbin-Murray continue exploring the rainbow.