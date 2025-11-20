The polo shirt is one of the most intrinsically preppy pieces of clothing. It’s loved by the country club set, the odd frat bro, and bankers alike. Needless to say, it isn’t the first silhouette you’d imagine on someone like Sky Ferreira, whose grunge princess aesthetic skews far from the prep-school playbook.

At an Acne Studios x Spotify event in Los Angeles celebrating Robyn, the singer slipped into a knit short sleeve polo in a light ecru color. With its pointed collar and three-button placket, it was the pinnacle of prep—or at least it seemed on the surface. Not only did the piece feature a built-in second layer—its checked fabric poking out from the cuffs and hem—Ferreira styled it in a way that broke with tradition entirely.

She wore her shirt with slouchy leather trousers that pooled right over the top of her matching black boots. She held Acne’s Camero bag, decorated with silver hardware and a spare key for good measure, loosely in one hand. The singer wore her hair in tousled waves with pink strands throughout, letting it fall casually to one side.

Courtesy of Acne Studios

In the way that full suits moved past the restraints of office wear in the ’90s, the polo is on its way to becoming a staple in the wardrobe of the fashion set. Everyone from Blackpink’s Lisa to Doechii and Rihanna—who wore a very similar stacked number to Ferreira’s when pregnant earlier this year—has adopted the resurgent trend of late.

So, those who count themselves as averse to all things preppy, might take a cue from Ferreira’s styling.