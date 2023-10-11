Sofia Richie’s Going Out Bomber Would Make Kendall Roy Jealous

The arrival of fall is definitely Sofia Richie’s time to shine. The model was among a laundry list of “quiet luxury” proponents when the muted aesthetic first exploded earlier this spring. Naturally fall, and all of its layered fashion and auburn palettes, make it the perfect setting for Richie’s style to flourish—and we have to look no further than her most recent appearance for proof.

On Tuesday, Richie stepped out in Malibu to celebrate the launch of Loro Piana’s fall 2023 Cocooning collection—full of relaxed silhouettes and natural, earthy tones. Which is rather fitting given that the brand’s chic, logo-less designs have been at the forefront of the stealth wealth crusade (along with a few others like The Row, Khaite, and Bottega Veneta).

For the occasion, the 25-year-old showed up in a full look from the label, which consisted of a white long-line maxi skirt and a thin ribbed tank top. The combination, which looked like a dress at some angles, was the perfect base for Richie to work her magic.

From there, the model added in some pieces in a very seasonally appropriate shade of burnt orange (dare we say, Pumpkin Spice?) And while still entirely luxe, they proved that Richie knows how to make the stealth look work, even for a night out.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For accessories, she chose knife-point sling-back heels, a stack of silver bracelets, and carried Loro Piana’s L19 pouch bag in her hand. But it was really Richie’s patent leather bomber that gave the look its night out edge. Somewhere, Succession’s Kendall Roy, another Loro Piana outerwear fanatic, is jonesing.

Richie’s featured silver button detailing throughout as well as two exposed zipper pockets up top. While this might be the closest we’ll get to her take on the motorcycle jacket, the piece definitely gave the look a bit of sheen.

The model’s Malibu appearance comes after a slate of stylish outings during Fashion Month. After staying stateside for Proenza Schouler’s show, Richie took her place on Prada’s front row in another one of her signature looks. She again opted for a fall jacket, this one in plaid, as well as cigarette-style pants and a pop of cherry red. Judging by her pair of recent ensembles, Richie knows the power of a statement coat.