Yes, there may be an almost two decade age difference between sisters Sofia and Nicole Richie. But, rather unsurprisingly, when they make an appearance together, their style choices always seem to mesh well together. Maybe it’s that sister intuition, or perhaps, their equally impressive wardrobes. Whatever it may be, the pair again synced their styles while out to dinner in Los Angeles Thursday.

It’s no surprise that Sofia wore one of Chanel’s signature tweed pieces (her wedding attire was almost exclusively outfitted by the brand, after all). But Nicole seemed to want to get in on the statement coat moment too, opting for a green patterned number that was slightly longer and more oversized than her sister’s. It’s right in line with Nicole’s boho chic fashion roots.

They also went in similar directions for the bottom halves of their looks, choosing loose-legged denim in different washes—Sofia in black and Nicole in classic blue. For footwear, black was a thread between both their choices. Sofia completed her look with leather slingback heels while Nicole went with an edgy pair of boots.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

While the silhouettes of their looks did align, the sisters differed slightly in their went in their accessories. Following the yellow palette of her coat, Sofia’s book-shaped clutch added a pop of color to her otherwise monochrome ensemble. Nicole chose to wear a pendant-style necklace, a pair of black sunglasses, and a luxe leather shoulder bag to round out her look.

The sisters were joined by their husbands Joel Madden and Elliot Grainge for the occasion. Of course, this is not the first time we’ve seen them pull out major looks for a family affair. For Sofia’s wedding ceremony to Grainge, Nicole wore an asymmetrical archival Donna Karan dress as well as a sheer green Alberta Ferretti gown to an earlier event.

And during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, they attended the Chanel showin varying shades of tweed and, seemingly, the same pair of black sunglasses. The sisters have, historically, not made many public appearances together. But they seem to be stepping out in tandem more frequently recently—something we can get used to.

While Nicole, who was (and arguably still is) one of fashion’s original it-girls, may have passed the mantel to Sofia—their joint style prowess is hard to deny.