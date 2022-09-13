While many of her fellow TV stars spent the evening in Los Angeles, celebrating the Emmy Awards, Sophie Turner found herself in Toronto on Monday night, supporting her husband Joe Jonas at the premiere of his upcoming movie, Devotion.

The outing was monumental for two reasons. For one, it marked the first time the couple walked the red carpet since welcoming their second daughter this past July. The evening was also a celebration of Jonas, who makes his film debut in the film, which tells the story of two U.S. naval officers during the Korean War. The film is based off the book, Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos and stars Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors as the two officers. Jonas joins the cast as pilot Marty Goode. He’s also releasing a song with Khalid for the movie’s soundtrack called “Not Alone.”

It’s fitting, then, that the couple went bold for the big occasion, wearing two Louis Vuitton looks. Jonas went shirtless under a black velvet blazer, decorated with a diamond Bulgari broach, wide-leg black trousers, and square-toed shoes. His all-black ensemble was contrasted by his wife’s floor-length dress, comprised of feather-like petals in a variety of soft hues. Turner’s stylist, Kate Young, kept the rest of the ensemble simple, adding only diamond earrings and opting to forgo a necklace. Crimped hair and dusty red eye shadow completed the look.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jonas spoke about his excitement to get into acting at the premiere of the movie. “Cameos are fun, but I've always had the itch to get onscreen and find a great script that made sense and work with amazing people that can challenge me,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I just really, honestly, didn't have the time. And I was grateful for the amount of touring that we did throughout these years, but the pandemic gave me a little bit of window of time to go out there and audition and put myself on tape—and knowing I had something to prove.” Devotion will hit theaters on November 23rd.