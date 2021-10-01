ACCESSORIES

The Best Jewelry From the Spring 2022 Runways

by Christina Holevas and Amir La Sure
Model wears earrings and sunglasses in Saint Laurent Spring 2022 show in Paris.
Saint Laurent. Getty Images

Looks served during fashion week are always fresh, but it’s the accessories that take the average outfit and transform it into a work of art. This season, jewelry is big and bold with statement earrings making a strong showing (delicate hoops, your days just might be numbered). Sculptural pieces in organic materials, like glass and ceramic, seem to be one of the biggest trends of the season so far with brands like Gabriela Hearst, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Tory Burch keeping things down to earth. Meanwhile, Prada showed arm bands reminiscent of the ever-present 90s snap bracelet. And in a continuation of past seasons, pearls, albeit with a twist, continue to have their moment. Erdem, Carolina Herrera and Edward Crutchley all turned the refined staple on its head. Check back here often as we take a closer look at every runway.

Prada
Chloe
Dior
Saint Laurent
Fendi
Y/Project
Del Core
Giorgio Armani
Coperni
Versace
KNWLS
Carolina Herrera
Edward Crutchley
Erdem
Etro
Gabriela Hearst
Jil Sander
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Proenza Schouler
Isabel Marant
Richard Quinn
Rodarte
Tory Burch
