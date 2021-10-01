The Best Jewelry From the Spring 2022 Runways

Looks served during fashion week are always fresh, but it’s the accessories that take the average outfit and transform it into a work of art. This season, jewelry is big and bold with statement earrings making a strong showing (delicate hoops, your days just might be numbered). Sculptural pieces in organic materials, like glass and ceramic, seem to be one of the biggest trends of the season so far with brands like Gabriela Hearst, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Tory Burch keeping things down to earth. Meanwhile, Prada showed arm bands reminiscent of the ever-present 90s snap bracelet. And in a continuation of past seasons, pearls, albeit with a twist, continue to have their moment. Erdem, Carolina Herrera and Edward Crutchley all turned the refined staple on its head. Check back here often as we take a closer look at every runway.

Prada Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloe Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dior Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Saint Laurent Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fendi Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Y/Project Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Del Core Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giorgio Armani Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Coperni Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Versace Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

KNWLS Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Edward Crutchley Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Erdem Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Etro Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Gabriela Hearst Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Jil Sander Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Courtesy of Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Isabel Marant Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Richard Quinn Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodarte Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images