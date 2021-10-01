The Best Jewelry From the Spring 2022 Runways

Looks served during fashion week are always fresh, but it’s the accessories that take the average outfit and transform it into a work of art. This season, jewelry is big and bold with statement earrings making a strong showing (delicate hoops, your days just might be numbered). Sculptural pieces in organic materials, like glass and ceramic, seem to be one of the biggest trends of the season so far with brands like Gabriela Hearst, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Tory Burch keeping things down to earth. Meanwhile, Prada showed arm bands reminiscent of the ever-present 90s snap bracelet. And in a continuation of past seasons, pearls, albeit with a twist, continue to have their moment. Erdem, Carolina Herrera and Edward Crutchley all turned the refined staple on its head. Check back here often as we take a closer look at every runway.