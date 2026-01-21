With the holidays now behind us, the longest stretch of winter lies ahead. Bundled beneath endless layers, spring—and the season’s new trends, which just hit the runways—can feel frustratingly far away. But if you’re looking to lift your cold-weather wardrobe out of its slump, there are simple ways to start sprinkling in the latest spring styles right now. While it may be too soon to bring out a new sundress or pair of sandals, a runway-inspired pop of bold color, piece of jewelry, or touch of fringe can do a lot to elevate an outfit. Below, we’ve highlighted six spring trends to start shopping, and wearing, effective immediately.

In Living Color

Unconventional color combinations—some primary and some not quite—splashed and clashed to pleasing effect on the spring runways. Incorporate some of our favorite shades for a shortcut out of the winter blues.

Left to right: Versace and Dior Getty Images

On the Fringes

This spring, many collections drew inspiration from the aesthetics of 1920s flappers. For now, bring a bit of fringe into your look in the form of accessories, or a surprisingly warm party dress.

Left to right: Chanel and Bottega Veneta Getty Images

Sporty Spice

Anoraks and windbreakers, aside from being a top trend this spring, are also a practical choice for winter’s chill. Layer yours under a wool winter coat for a hint of athletic-chic.

Left to right: LII and Loewe Getty Images

Shelling Out

If you can’t be on the beach, you might as well have a piece of it with you. Shell jewelry was seen at brands like Tory Burch and Celine for spring, but the accent will look just as cool when contrasted with winter wear.

Left to right: Stella McCartney and Celine Getty Images

Not All Heroes

Capes anchored the spring collections of Dior and Alaïa, but they’re an ultrapractical choice for winter, too—great for layering, and hiding any winter-related wardrobe sins.

Left to right: Alaïa and Dior Getty Images

Skinny Scarves

Thin, trailing scarves were the accessory of choice at Burberry and Ferragamo this season. They’ll look as great this winter with eveningwear, or worn with a heavy coat.