With the holidays now behind us, the longest stretch of winter lies ahead. Bundled beneath endless layers, spring—and the season’s new trends, which just hit the runways—can feel frustratingly far away. But if you’re looking to lift your cold-weather wardrobe out of its slump, there are simple ways to start sprinkling in the latest spring styles right now. While it may be too soon to bring out a new sundress or pair of sandals, a runway-inspired pop of bold color, piece of jewelry, or touch of fringe can do a lot to elevate an outfit. Below, we’ve highlighted six spring trends to start shopping, and wearing, effective immediately.
In Living Color
Unconventional color combinations—some primary and some not quite—splashed and clashed to pleasing effect on the spring runways. Incorporate some of our favorite shades for a shortcut out of the winter blues.
On the Fringes
This spring, many collections drew inspiration from the aesthetics of 1920s flappers. For now, bring a bit of fringe into your look in the form of accessories, or a surprisingly warm party dress.
Sporty Spice
Anoraks and windbreakers, aside from being a top trend this spring, are also a practical choice for winter’s chill. Layer yours under a wool winter coat for a hint of athletic-chic.
Shelling Out
If you can’t be on the beach, you might as well have a piece of it with you. Shell jewelry was seen at brands like Tory Burch and Celine for spring, but the accent will look just as cool when contrasted with winter wear.
Not All Heroes
Capes anchored the spring collections of Dior and Alaïa, but they’re an ultrapractical choice for winter, too—great for layering, and hiding any winter-related wardrobe sins.
Skinny Scarves
Thin, trailing scarves were the accessory of choice at Burberry and Ferragamo this season. They’ll look as great this winter with eveningwear, or worn with a heavy coat.