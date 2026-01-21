FASHION

6 Spring 2026 Runway Trends to Start Wearing Now

by Christina Holevas
Photos via Getty. GIF by Kimberly Duck
With the holidays now behind us, the longest stretch of winter lies ahead. Bundled beneath endless layers, spring—and the season’s new trends, which just hit the runways—can feel frustratingly far away. But if you’re looking to lift your cold-weather wardrobe out of its slump, there are simple ways to start sprinkling in the latest spring styles right now. While it may be too soon to bring out a new sundress or pair of sandals, a runway-inspired pop of bold color, piece of jewelry, or touch of fringe can do a lot to elevate an outfit. Below, we’ve highlighted six spring trends to start shopping, and wearing, effective immediately.

In Living Color

Unconventional color combinations—some primary and some not quite—splashed and clashed to pleasing effect on the spring runways. Incorporate some of our favorite shades for a shortcut out of the winter blues.

Left to right: Versace and Dior

La Shirt Classica
$275
Comme Si
Leather-trimmed suede sneakers
$630
Dries Van Noten
Celia cropped linen, cashmere and cotton-blend sweater
$690
Calvin Klein
Diana organic cotton-piqué polo shirt
$200
Flore Flore
Ravenna Skirt
$395
Sandy Liang
Suede Belt
$130
Anderson's

On the Fringes

This spring, many collections drew inspiration from the aesthetics of 1920s flappers. For now, bring a bit of fringe into your look in the form of accessories, or a surprisingly warm party dress.

Left to right: Chanel and Bottega Veneta

Embellished Slip Skirt
$799
$1,198
Tory Burch
Marche Small Fringed Tote Bag
$625
Dries Van Noten
Flowy Satin Effect Fringed Top
$59.90
Zara
Georgina Beaded Cap
$795
Kallmeyer
Phantasm fringed embroidered silk-satin jacket
$1,900
Bode
Tiwa fringed cotton-voile maxi dress
$390
Loulou de Saison

Sporty Spice

Anoraks and windbreakers, aside from being a top trend this spring, are also a practical choice for winter’s chill. Layer yours under a wool winter coat for a hint of athletic-chic.

Left to right: LII and Loewe

Striped track jacket
$1,950
Miu Miu
x On Storm Anorak Jacket
$1,350
Loewe
+ Wales Bonner two-tone jersey track jacket
$245
Adidas
Re-Nylon blouson jacket
$2,350
Prada
Windproof Stand Blouson
$79.90
Uniqlo
Adrienne Jacket
$290
Literary Sport

Shelling Out

If you can’t be on the beach, you might as well have a piece of it with you. Shell jewelry was seen at brands like Tory Burch and Celine for spring, but the accent will look just as cool when contrasted with winter wear.

Left to right: Stella McCartney and Celine

Mollusk Necklace Black Agate
$175
Chan Luu
Tiny Bean and Tiny Tahitian Pearl Tulip Necklace
$2,035
Ten Thousand Things
Classic Carved Cowry Earrings
$2,900
Dezso by Sara Beltran
Pillar Necklace
$275
Julietta
Onyx Shell Necklace
$130
Mayamar
Lapis Heart Necklace
$1,650
Lisa Eisner

Not All Heroes

Capes anchored the spring collections of Dior and Alaïa, but they’re an ultrapractical choice for winter, too—great for layering, and hiding any winter-related wardrobe sins.

Winter flannel cape charcoal
$1,520
Toteme
Knit Cape with Contrasting Thread Scarf
$149
Zara
Justino scarf-detailed cape-effect wool coat
$6,500
The Row
Taylor wool and cashmere-blend cape
$1,450
Calvin Klein
Wool Blend Cape with Shirt Collar
$320
Massimo Dutti
Wool Cape
$169
& Other Stories

Left to right: Alaïa and Dior

Skinny Scarves

Thin, trailing scarves were the accessory of choice at Burberry and Ferragamo this season. They’ll look as great this winter with eveningwear, or worn with a heavy coat.

Left to right: Burberry and Ferragamo

Guipure Lace Tuxedo Scarf
$270
Toteme
Antibes Printed Skinny Scarf
$220
$550
Valentino
Paislina silk jacquard scarf
$290
Etro
Silk Scarf
$395
Balenciaga
Printed Silk Scarf
$94.50
$135
Cos
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
$295
Prada