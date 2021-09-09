Remember when we were all investing in high-end sweatpants because there was no point in buying any other item of clothing? Even though the days of full-on lockdown are over, the appeal of stretchy, comfortable wardrobe staples remains as strong as ever. Except now, we’re all about versatility with a touch of sophistication—basketball shorts and your old college tee work just fine for a full week spent on the couch, not so much for our new hybrid world. Our ideal look for this season takes us from WFH to a casual lunch to an afternoon workout (even if that just means walking your dog around the block). Think rhinestone-embellished, tie dyed sweatsuits from Collina Strada, Bottega Veneta’s signature slime green take on the pool slide, or an elegant, elongated take on the classic black bike short by Totême. For days when we need a bit of extra warmth, we have our eyes on sporty, ’70s-ish JW Anderson half-zips and a very ’80s Celine windbreakers that are as functional as they are stylish. And if we’re planning on breaking a serious sweat, a matching set in breezy jade green from Varley feels just right. Even if the world is pulling you back towards packed schedules and IRL meetings, there’s no reason you have to give up the wonder of spandex and drawstring waists. Here, our favorite pieces of the season: