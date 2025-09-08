At 17, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, the eldest daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, is making her mark on the fashion scene. At the Miu Miu Miutine party on Friday in New York, Sunday Rose continued her It Girl ascension with a sleek-and-chic solo appearance.

Sunday Rose slipped into a classic fashion girl ensemble for the fête, which was held at The Twenty Two Hotel in Union Square. She put her spin on the off-duty uniform with low-slung, ’90s office trousers worn with a mustard yellow Miu Miu baby tee. Rounding out the teen’s look was the Italian label’s Pocket leather bag, strappy stilettos, and square shades.

Sunday Rose was in good company on Friday evening, as the event drew the likes of Paloma Elsesser, Lola Tung, Emma Chamberlain, and Chloë Sevigny—arguably, the It Girl of the New York City’s It Girls—in celebration of Miu Miu’s new fragrance.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Sunday Rose first shot into the fashion ether in June 2024, when she attended the Balenciaga couture show alongside her mom. Just a month later, the duo brought their mother-daughter style to Paris for an Omega event. But, Sunday Rose truly came into her own when she opened Miu Miu’s spring 2025 catwalk in October. The occasion marked the teen’s first-ever runway show—now, she plans to balance her modeling career as she hopes to study filmmaking in college in the near future.

“I actually got the opportunity to sit and talk with Cara Delevingne the night before the show,” Sunday Rose told Nylon of the experience. “I got to ask her questions and talk to her about her experience as a model. It was nice to get to know her as I’ve looked up to her for a long time, but even better was that then the next day at the show, I had a familiar face who could show me the ropes.”