Sydney Sweeney & Her Fiancé Must Share A Taste For Brown Leather

Couples who share clothes together, stay together. And while Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, may not have actually shared the pieces from their most recent date night ensembles, they were at least sharing a mood board.

On Sunday, the actress headed out with her movie producer beau for dinner at Crane Club in Chelsea with Sofia Vergara. Sweeney wore a brown fair isle sweater from Gucci for the outing. She paired the knit with some brown, coated pants from Banana Republic that gave the look of leather, along with white boots.

If Sweeney wore the pants to a suit, then Davino wore the jacket, matching his fiancée in what almost looks to be the top piece of a coordinating set. The 41-year-old even paralleled Sweeney’s styling, wearing all white underneath the leather item.

But that wasn’t the only time Sweeney and Davino coordinated over the weekend. On Saturday they were seen out in NYC again. This time, Sweeney took all the leather for herself, wearing black pants and a matching jacket over a lace Nana Jacqueline corset. Davino, meanwhile, opted for something more subtle, complimenting Sweeney in his own all-black look, albeit one made up of pants, a wool coat, and a t-shirt.

Sweeney’s outings with her fiancé come after paparazzi photos of the actress went viral over the weekend. Many commented extremely negative things on the images, which showed the actress in her natural state outside her home in the Florida Keys. On Friday, the actress responded, sharing a supercut on Instagram of some of the worst comments, followed by videos of her at the gym, preparing for her upcoming role as professional boxer Christy Martin. Between her response, and her continued public appearances, it is clear that Sweeney is not interested in what anyone on the Internet has to say about her body.

