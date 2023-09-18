While most of us would rather put our high school years behind us, Sydney Sweeney celebrated her 26th birthday in a way that would make her Euphoria character Cassie very proud. Over the weekend, the actress reposted snaps from her star-filled birthday bash which was, aptly, themed after an ‘80s prom.

The actress shared a behind-the-scenes look, from the ceiling draped with disco balls and pink curtains to the fringe-trimmed banner that read “Syd’s Prom.” Stars like Camila Mendes, Anitta, Nicola Peltz, and more attended the bash, too. It seems, though, that many of them have never been to a school dance before—Anitta wrote on Instagram, “My first prom, thanks to the bday girl.”

The dress code was, yes, ‘80s but it also looked like many interpreted that through a Barbie pink lens. Anitta showed up in a metallic mini dress with wavy, long hair while others, like actress Alexandra Shipp, opted for taffeta cocktail dresses. Sweeney, though, was certainly the star of the night—not only for being the birthday girl, but also for her glitzy wardrobe choice that majorly channeled the decade.

@sydney_sweeney

The actress sported a satin fuchsia mini dress complete with statement puff sleeves and a voluminous, drop waist skirt. The bodice portion featured a draped, almost corset like shape while the sleeves were accented by two 3D rose details. As if that weren’t enough, the skirt was rather ruffled which surely made for the perfect frock to twirl all night long in.

Sweeney’s embrace of pink didn’t end there, though. She went with a crystal bow bag from Self-Portrait, a statement choker necklace, and a pair of silver heels for some added sparkle.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper ‘80s look without the glam to match—the actress’ wavy, corkscrew curl hairstyle and sultry smokey eye made the perfect addition to the rest of her ensemble.

Samuel Alemayhu

Sweeney’s dress looked like it was directly plucked from the ‘80s (or snagged from the set of Grease) but it also felt very her—she wore a similar, albeit less vintage, pink Miu Miu dress at the Venice Film Festival. It also felt like something we could see Cassie sport, presumably for some sort of chaotic Euphoria high event. Regardless, we’re certain that Sweeney’s look earned her the title of Prom Queen.