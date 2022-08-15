With not one, but two chances for her first Emmy in the near future, it’s only natural for Sydney Sweeney to up her red carpet game. The 24-year-old actor—who is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria—delivered her latest standout look a month ahead of the ceremony at the Hollywood Critics Association’s second annual TV Awards on Saturday. She threw it back to Mugler’s 1981 collection, selecting a puff-sleeved “Vampire” dress in dark green velvet with a belt cinched above its peplum waist.

“Syd really envisioned a vintage dress for this event,” Sweeney’s stylist, Molly Dickinson, wrote on Instagram. “And after lots of research we found this 1981 [Mugler] from [New York Vintage].” To add to the ‘80s vibe, they topped off the ensemble with a strand of pearls.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2022 HCA Broadcast & Cable Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on August 13, 2022. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images

Mugler designs have been seemingly everywhere as of late. The Kardashian-Jenners have emerged as some of the late legend’s biggest fans, and performers like Megan Thee Stallion have transformed his bodysuits into a sort of pop star uniform. Many of the looks have come courtesy of the label’s current creative director, Casey Cadwallader, but Sweeney is hardly alone in digging deep into the archives. In fact, you may recognize this particular 41-year-old dress: Natalie Portman also chose it for the red carpet just last year, and Dua Lipa has also recently worn a version. With any luck, their career trajectories will overlap just as much as their fashion sense.