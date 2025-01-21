As stars like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber flex their Après-ski looks in Aspen, Sydney Sweeney is busy putting on her own winter fashion show in icy cold New York City. Over the weekend, Sweeney braved the arctic blast while dressed like an actual snow Queen.

The actress was spotted out in Manhattan on Sunday evening, just as snow was falling over the urban jungle, outfitted in a full winter white look from Burberry. Sweeney’s coat, a long corduroy number that she cinched at the waist, featured shaggy white trim along the sleeves and hemline. Layers, of course, are a must for snowy weather and Sweeney smartly bundled up in a high-neck top and wide-leg pants. Heeled boots brought a dressier finish to Sweeney’s outift, though were perhaps not a very practical choice for the blankets of snow that poured down around her. However, the actress didn’t seem to mind her shoe choice whatsoever—at one point, she was seen throwing around snow balls with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The evening prior, Sweeney swapped her winter whites for a dark, all-black moment. She slipped into a body-con Ferragamo dress that she layered with one of the brand’s off-the-shoulder fur capelets. Sweeney finished off her look with opera-length leather gloves and matching statement shoes.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

It hasn’t been all monochrome for Sweeney, however. The actress also dabbled in a Boho moment by wearing a full Chloé look from the brand’s new designer Chemena Kamali. The actress balanced out a sheer top with a herringbone jacket and retro-style denim trousers. During another date night with her fiancé, Sweeney opted for a sleek Brunello Cucinelli look elevated with brown leather accessories.

Whether she’s dressing as the snow or merely dressing to stay warm from the snow, Sweeney clearly has winter dressing down to a science.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images