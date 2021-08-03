Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Make It Red Carpet Official

Who’s that couple? Note that the word couple is doing a lot of work in that sentence, as it indicates two of something, as in the number 2. Not three, as recent speculation, might suggest, just Taika Waititi and Rita Ora making their first appearance together on the red carpet. The couple was all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad (2021), directed by James Gunn. Waititi, who directed the hilarious MCU film Thor: Ragnarok, plays Ratcatcher 1 in Gunn’s new adaptation of the DC comic and 2016 film.

Ora wore a stark white blazer dress by Azzi & Osta, with an outsized peplum hem and plunging neckline. But the real party was in the back of her dress, which featured a trendy cut-out back and giant bow squarely on her sitter. She paired it with transparent sky-high stilettos by Christian Louboutin, decorated with small white beads. Ora kept her beauty styling simple — just a smoky, shimmery eye and a high ponytail.

Her look was perfectly offset by Waititi’s gray suit, which also matched the exact shade of his hair. He ditched the tie, but showed off the tattoos on his chest and hands. Ora’s numerous tattoos were also visible from her dress, cementing their reputation as a, well, more unconventional couple. See below for more photos of their looks.

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.