Talia Ryder Goes Full Goth Glamour in Slip Dress & Kiki Boots

Actress Talia Ryder went dark for the Marc Jacobs fall 2024 show. Held at the New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, the show boasted attendees like a so-late-she-missed-it Cardi B, a caught in a mesh and hole-filled dress Lourdes Leon, and more. For her look, Ryder went all black in a slip dress and fur.

Ryder’s dress was a full-length black slip dress made of silk. The piece featured a high slit up the side. It also included boudoir detailing by way of lingerie-inspired lace trim. She paired the dress with black shades and a long-haired faux fur stole. Makeup artist Samantha Lau gave her a natural look while Natasha Leibel did a wavy, slightly tousled look for hair.

Like many attendees, Ryder opted for a pair of Jacobs’s now signature Kiki boots. Her version was the knee-high variation featuring a thick block heel, chunky platform, and straps that buckle all the way up the leg. The style adds six inches of height (which includes the three-inch platform) and originally debuted in the fall 2016 colleciton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ryder’s look was a stark contrast to that of Cardi B’s: instead of bright, airy and full of playful energy, Ryder embodied a dark, moody, glam goth screen siren.

For the runway collection, Jacobs turned his models into living dolls with oversized proportions and almost Muppet-like eyelashes. Literal pointed toe pumps and embellished brogues were paired with sculptural white dresses, polka dot skirts and embellished swing coats. The entire lineup, which zipped by the front row in roughly five minutes, was a fun escapist fantasy for our increasingly bizarre and oftentimes excruciating reality.