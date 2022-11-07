It’s an exciting month for Taylor Russell. Not only does her new film, Bones and All—a project that will likely rocket the actress toward stardom—premiere on the 18th, but last week, it was announced that Russell also has another new role to celebrate, that of a global ambassador of Loewe. The news came along with a campaign image of Russell, lensed by Juergen Teller, as part of the brand’s pre-spring 2023 campaign. And on Saturday, Russell followed up the announcement with her first red carpet appearance repping the brand. Unsurprisingly, it was a success.

The actress stepped out for a special screening of Bones and All at the TCL Chinese Theatre wearing a dress from Jonathan Anderson’s spring/summer 2023 collection for the brand. Rendered in white, two pieces of fabric wrapped around Russell’s shoulders and came together at her stomach before continuing on to create a tight, white ruched skirt. From there, slightly sheer white fabric fell from her upper thigh and reached the floor. Skin peaked through from side cutouts and a long thin keyhole cutout down her torso. The back was left completely open and a black bow placed at her belly button completed the look. Russell and her stylist, Ryan Hastings, then added two Bulgari bracelets and an adorable updo that resembled a bow at the top of her head, with ringlet curls falling on her forehead.

The dress is another notch on Russell’s extremely stylish belt as the actress continues a completely unblemished red carpet run of looks. It’s not only that Russell and Hastings have the ability to choose the perfect piece for every occasion, but it’s the way Russell works the look once she’s on the red carpet. A hand on the hip, a pursed lip, arched back, smoldering gaze. No one is doing it like her at the moment.

The red carpet bodes well for the newly-formed relationship between Anderson and Russell, who were introduced by their mutual friend and Bones and All director, Luca Guadagnino. The actress wore Loewe previously when promoting the movie in Venice back in August, and then followed that up by opening Anderson’s spring/summer 2023 presentation in London. “When I was thinking of this collection, I had been thinking about Taylor Russell opening this show,” the creative director told reporters backstage at the show. “I just thought there was something about this precision in someone who is ultimately about the future of acting, or the future of performance.”

