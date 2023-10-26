Taylor Swift Embraces the No-Pants Trend With a Horse Girl Twist

Taylor Swift isn’t dressing for women, and she isn’t dressing for men, but she is dressing for the trends. On Thursday, the singer was seen out in New York City, trying out one of the most popular styling tactics of the past year, taking a note from street style stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid and ditching pants for a leggy look. But unlike those who have embraced pantsless ways before, Swift opted for a more preppy, autumnal take on the trend, making it her own while taking advantage of the unseasonably warm October day.

Instead of showing off little briefs like many pants-ditchers have been doing as of late, Swift opted for the alternative version of the no-pants trend—an oversized top. The singer wore a Stella McCartney rugby shirt with a horse emblem on the chest. If she was wearing anything underneath, it was covered by the long hem of the shirt, which hit her upper thighs. While her legs were on full display, Swift did partially cover them up in a pair of knee-high cognac Prada boots, the perfect addition to make the look more fall-appropriate. She then completed the all-American ensemble with a leather Tod’s shoulder bag and a khaki Ralph Lauren polo hat.

Now, if you told us Swift was heading to the stables, or to her fourth period class at a picturesque Connecticut boarding school, we would believe you. In reality, though, she was simply enjoying a fall day in Manhattan, and was seen heading into a brownstone with Deadpool director Shawn Levy. That could mean that following the immense success of Swift’s Eras Tour film, she has decided to try her hand at narrative filmmaking, and looking to Levy for advice. More likely, though, the director is just a friend of Ryan Reynolds, who was also in Swift’s company, along with his wife Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman. They were all spotted gathering at the home of newcomer to the squad Bradley Cooper. That being said, if Swift did want to make a movie, she would have quite the cast right there. Or, if she wanted to attempt another Gossip Girl remake, she would already be dressed for the part of a Constance Billard student breaking all the dress codes.

