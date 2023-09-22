Taylor Swift Perfects the Power Suit For Another Night Out With Sophie Turner

There’s something to be said for taking your ex’s most recent ex out for dinner. But twice in the span of a few days? Very “Vigilante Shit” if you ask us.

On Thursday in New York City, Taylor Swift hit the town for another night out with Sophie Turner who, if you’ve been living under the rock, recently announced her divorce from former Swift ex, Joe Jonas. And while the sighting is certain to cause quite the buzz (and we would love to be a little ‘ol listening in on their conversations), Swift and Turner brought the looks to match.

Swift, who wore a red mini dress and denim coat on Tuesday, went in a more formal direction with her most recent look. She paired a boxy cropped blazer with a coordinating pair of loosely pleated pants. The tailored jacket was slightly baggy, with a rather prominent lapel and black buttons completing the piece. Later in the night, though, Swift took off the jacket to reveal an off-the-shoulder black top underneath.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She tucked the form-fitting top into her pants, which she accessorized with a sleek leather belt. The 33-year-old kept with the neutral palette for the rest of her ensemble, too, carrying a structured top handle bag and rounding things out with brown sandal heels. Turner, on the other, took things in a more colorful direction.

Like Swift, the actress also seemed to be in the mood for office fabrics—she wore a gray wool maxi skirt and a cropped white t-shirt. Her accessory choices are where things really picked up steam, though. She paired red satin ballet flats with a multi-color Louis Vuitton bag which she, mostly, used to shield herself from the paparazzi flashes.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The late night sighting came just hours after news broke that Turner had filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband pertaining to the whereabouts of their two daughters. Despite the couple previously maintaining that they wanted to “amicably” end their marriage, things seem to be taking a harsh turn.

But, hey, there’s probably no one better to have at your side than a recently single Taylor Swift. And if we needed any further indication that the singer is fully in Turner’s corner, a second outing in under 72nd hours definitely did the trick.