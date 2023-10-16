It was a big weekend for team Traylor (that’s what they’re calling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, allegedly). After swells of rumors and sightings of Swift at Kelce’s football games, the couple made things official this weekend in New York City when they stepped out hand in hand. And for the back-to-back dates, Swift put her best fall fashion forward—but there was one piece in particular that was slightly unexpected.

On Sunday, the pair hit up Graydon Carter’s Waverly Inn in the West Village. Though Travis looked stylish in a camel set and white Nike sneakers, it was Swift’s sheer Jean Paul Gaultier top which really stole the show. Inspired by the brand’s spring/summer 1997 collection, the piece featured an eclectic mix of purple, green, and black as well as floral motifs throughout.

JPG’s sheer tops, especially vintage finds, have become certified collector’s items amongst fashion girls. Everyone from Kylie Jenner to Dua Lipa have pulled out rare finds—and even Lily-Rose Depp has made a habit of rewearing the French brand’s ’90s sets.

Although Swift’s piece isn’t vintage (it is part of one of their recent re-released collections), it was still a departure from her usual girl-next-door style—a feeling that she continued with the rest of her look, too.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Instead of sporting the top solo, she layered a black bustier underneath for some coverage as well as a mini leather skirt below. To round everything out, she went with black combat boots and a deep red shoulder bag.

The sighting came just one day after Taylor and Travis were spotted leaving the SNL after party—which they both had on-screen roles in—sporting some similarly eye-catching ensembles. Travis went with brown pants, a white button down, and a graphic jacket. Swift kept up the edgy feel of her most recent look with a Versace corset top, black pants, and a checkered trench coat.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Per sources, the pair seemed to be “in their own world” as they were seen getting cozy at the A-list event which included guests like Ice Spice, Pete Davidson, and Madelyn Cline.

“They were holding each other, and talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by,” an insider said. “They didn’t care or move,” the insider continued, adding “They do seem in love. [Taylor] seemed really excited around him, and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl.”

