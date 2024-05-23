How to Ace the Tennis Trend This Summer

As far as sports gear goes, it doesn’t get much chicer than a crisp set of tennis whites. The fashion world’s longstanding love affair with the sport is easy to understand: in addition to the more classic ensembles, there’s the timeless appeal of oversized polo shirts and pleated mini skirts, the fun to be had with clingy-yet-technical mini dresses, and the versatile perfection of all the preppy-casual accessories that complete the look. With the release of Luca Guadagnino’s sexy tennis drama Challengers—and Zendaya’s on-theme press tour looks—the interest in court-appropriate fashion has reached a fever pitch, from the runways to the streets. Whether you’re thinking about joining your local league this summer or just want to emulate the look on your way to the beach, here are some of our favorite ways to get in on the trend.