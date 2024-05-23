ADD TO CART

How to Ace the Tennis Trend This Summer

by Tyler VanVranken
Collage by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

As far as sports gear goes, it doesn’t get much chicer than a crisp set of tennis whites. The fashion world’s longstanding love affair with the sport is easy to understand: in addition to the more classic ensembles, there’s the timeless appeal of oversized polo shirts and pleated mini skirts, the fun to be had with clingy-yet-technical mini dresses, and the versatile perfection of all the preppy-casual accessories that complete the look. With the release of Luca Guadagnino’s sexy tennis drama Challengersand Zendaya’s on-theme press tour looks—the interest in court-appropriate fashion has reached a fever pitch, from the runways to the streets. Whether you’re thinking about joining your local league this summer or just want to emulate the look on your way to the beach, here are some of our favorite ways to get in on the trend.

Perfect Pleated Skirts

Pinstripe Low-Waist Pleated Wool Mini Skirt
$1,850
Miu Miu
Wool Kilt
$1,790
Burberry
Pleated grain de poudre wool skirt
$2,000
Bottega Veneta
Horsebit-detailed leather-trimmed pleated wool skirt
$2,350
Gucci
Ulli pleated wool-blend mini skirt
$1,680
Khaite
Pleated tennis skirt
$780
Thom Browne
Orange Cady Mini Skirt with Wide Pleats
$735
Marni
Canvas Fit-Flare Mini Skirt
$1,650
Prada

Retro Club Polos

Striped intarsia stretch cotton-blend top
$435
J.W. Anderson
Cotton pointelle polo
$298
Tory Burch
Striped cropped cotton-piqué polo shirt
$890
Saint Laurent
Layer Up! Vest
$285
Guest in Residence
Pink Eddie Polo
$1,590
The Row
Ultra-dry anti-uv golf polo
$76.99
Lacoste
Tiramisu Knit Polo Top
$920
Dries Van Noten
Sleeveless silk polo shirt
$1,920
Prada

Courtside Accessories

Ballet Runner in nylon and calfskin
$590
Loewe
GG duffle bag
$3,850
Gucci
Large Cabat
$10,900
Bottega Veneta
Gazelle indoor shoes
$120
adidas
Suede Bicolor Retro Trainer Sneakers
$875
Miu Miu
Re-Nylon and Saffiano leather duffle bag
$2,350
Prada
XL George Duffle in Leather
$7,090
The Row
Cotton Chino Ball Cap
$49.50
Polo Ralph Lauren