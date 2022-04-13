Thor: Love and Thunder may not premiere until this summer, but the cast is already busy promoting the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems excessive, perhaps, but if that means more opportunities to see Tessa Thompson wear the season’s hottest pieces, bring it on. And so far, we’re off to a good start. Thompson joined her costar, Chris Hemsworth, and the film’s director, Taika Waititi, last week for the first of many interviews to promote the movie, and her stylists, Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, did not hold back.

The occasion of a sit-down TV interview required a look that would really pop on camera, so of course, Deon, McDonald, and Thompson looked to Jonathan Anderson’s spring 2022 Loewe show for an outfit. The actress wore a white tulle-yarn sweater, with sequins knitted throughout, allowing for a subtle glittering affect. For the skirt, the threesome opted for more obvious sparkle, putting Thompson in an aqua mini skirt covered in sequins. The piece—which was originally shown on the runway with a cutout thigh slit—featured a large gap on the right thigh, where one could place their leg (and others who have worn pieces from this collection have done so). Thompson, however opted not to, allowing for a different type of quirky addition to the look.

Of course, no Loewe spring 2022 outfit is complete without the surrealist heels that have been a huge hit among celebrities. Elle Fanning was the first to wear the shoes, opting for the cracked egg version, while Emma Corrin just recently wore the balloon boots from the autumn/winter show to the Olivier Awards over the weekend. Thompson, though, went with a more romantic option, the rose heels, which add a final bit of camp to this already quirky outfit.

So far, Thompson’s Thor tour is off to a great start, and as the release date of July 8th inches closer, we expect to see many more great looks in her future.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images