Tessa Thompson’s Summer Dress Mixes a Bouquet’s Worth of Floral Patterns
Out promoting her new true-crime Broadway production The Fear of 13, Tessa Thompson put a pattern clashing (and sustainable) spin on summer florals. Her effortlessly draped Giovanna Flores dress made a significant statement from its combination of paneled patterns, which ranged from pale pink dots to purple squares, swirling blue and green stems, and a blooming marigold flower print. The mixed prints were spliced by two panels of wine-red silk, creating an elegant and eclectic finish—which was also significantly sustainable, as each part of Thompson’s dress was made with upcycled fabrics.
That eco-friendly technique is core to Flores and her label, as the slow-fashion designer’s pieces—many featuring a similar patchwork technique—are all crafted with deadstock and recycled textiles. This year, her designs have also been worn by red carpet risk-takers Greta Lee and Ayo Edebiri, cementing her label’s position as an artisanal one to watch.
Thompson’s look was framed with simple, coordinated accessories, allowing the dress’s patterns, soft textures, and flowing shape to take center stage. Low-heeled cream pumps brought a sophisticated base to the piece, which were matched by a slouchy shoulder bag to bring out the dress’s hints of white. Dark, rectangular sunglasses and thin layered rings finished Thompson’s ensemble with a nonchalant edge.
Mixed patterns are also poised to be a bold summer trend. The technique was notably seen in Julian Klausner’s first collections for Dries Van Noten, where swirling floral and geometric-printed separates clashed across breezy layers —and made an impact in a series of breezy sarongs. Patchwork patterns have also appeared in new designs by Diane Von Furstenberg, Simone Rocha, Nomia, Vaillant, and Rabanne, making the technique a standout as summer begins. With Thompson’s streak of unique and unexpected fashion statements, there’s no predicting when she’ll mix patterns next—but if she does, it will surely be a stylish surprise.