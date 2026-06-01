Tessa Thompson’s Summer Dress Mixes a Bouquet’s Worth of Floral Patterns

Out promoting her new true-crime Broadway production The Fear of 13, Tessa Thompson put a pattern clashing (and sustainable) spin on summer florals. Her effortlessly draped Giovanna Flores dress made a significant statement from its combination of paneled patterns, which ranged from pale pink dots to purple squares, swirling blue and green stems, and a blooming marigold flower print. The mixed prints were spliced by two panels of wine-red silk, creating an elegant and eclectic finish—which was also significantly sustainable, as each part of Thompson’s dress was made with upcycled fabrics.

That eco-friendly technique is core to Flores and her label, as the slow-fashion designer’s pieces—many featuring a similar patchwork technique—are all crafted with deadstock and recycled textiles. This year, her designs have also been worn by red carpet risk-takers Greta Lee and Ayo Edebiri, cementing her label’s position as an artisanal one to watch.

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Thompson’s look was framed with simple, coordinated accessories, allowing the dress’s patterns, soft textures, and flowing shape to take center stage. Low-heeled cream pumps brought a sophisticated base to the piece, which were matched by a slouchy shoulder bag to bring out the dress’s hints of white. Dark, rectangular sunglasses and thin layered rings finished Thompson’s ensemble with a nonchalant edge.

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Mixed patterns are also poised to be a bold summer trend. The technique was notably seen in Julian Klausner’s first collections for Dries Van Noten, where swirling floral and geometric-printed separates clashed across breezy layers —and made an impact in a series of breezy sarongs. Patchwork patterns have also appeared in new designs by Diane Von Furstenberg, Simone Rocha, Nomia, Vaillant, and Rabanne, making the technique a standout as summer begins. With Thompson’s streak of unique and unexpected fashion statements, there’s no predicting when she’ll mix patterns next—but if she does, it will surely be a stylish surprise.