Thandiwe Newton Proves That Florals Can Have Edge in Rodarte

With spring just around the corner, flowers are starting to pop up not just on the ground outside, but also on the red carpet. Rest assured that some will come courtesy of Rodarte: Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s spring 2022 collection was a hit when they showed at New York Fashion Week last September, and so far only a few have taken its floral looks out into the wild. Thandiwe Newton led the way on Wednesday when she stepped out for a special screening of All the Old Knives, the upcoming spy-vs.-spy film starring Newton and Chris Pine, in Los Angeles. With the help of her stylists Erin Walsh and Madeleine Kennedy, the 49-year-old Westworld star showed up in a Rodarte gown that took the form of an embroidered floral skirt held up by two black swaths of fabric that just barely served as the top. Suffice it to say, her new chest tattoo, which is in the shape of an anatomical heart, was on full display.

Unlike the runway model, Newton topped off the look with a glossy black leather jacket that made the look evening-appropriate. She also matched the dress’s intricately embroidered beads and sequins with emerald earrings by Muzo, a sustainable Colulmbian jeweler that specializes in the stone. Like many public figures these days, she expressed her support for Ukraine by wearing a ribbon with its national colors.

Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Courtesy of Rodarte

Newton’s costar also turned heads on the red carpet, though for quite a different reason. Pine has been looking particularly hirsute these days, and there was no missing his bushy gray beard (especially in contrast to his sideswept brown hair). “I guess it's like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here,” he told Entertainment Tonight of his new look. On second thought, he added, “it’s mostly laziness.”