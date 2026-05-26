Tilda Swinton Does a “White Witch” Spin on Classic Chanel

Tilda Swinton played the icy White Witch in 2005’s The Chronicles of Narnia. While she’ll be handing that role over to Emma Mackey in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming reimagining of the beloved franchise, she still has the look down. Arrive at Chanel’s second Metiers d’Art 2026 show in Seoul, South Korea, her artisanal look by Matthieu Blazy was “ice queen” in the best way possible.

Swinton arrived to the show at Centre Pompidou Hanwha in an intricate take on Chanel’s classic skirt suit. Hailing from Blazy’s spring 2026 haute couture collection for the brand, Swinton’s look featured a knee-length skirt and collared shirt beneath a collarless cardigan. The gauzy silk set included a pale blue-gray and soft gold palette, as well as gleaming chain lining trim strung with small pearls.

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An intricate burst of texture was seen across Swinton’s outfit as well, courtesy of numerous small silk pieces cut into abstract ovals. When layered and embroidered onto the trio of pieces, the detail created a feathered effect across Swinton’s ensemble. The elegant, gleaming attire instantly channeled the fluttering of birds’ wings—an element seen throughout Chanel’s couture show, which included feather and mushroom motifs inspired by lightness and metamorphosis.

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Swinton completed her look with a pair of cap-toed pumps—another Blazy iteration on a classic Chanel house style. Her pale blue style featured a slingback silhouette with low heels, completed by thin black paneling across its toes. Together, the actor’s skirt suit and pumps emphasized how classic, staple designs can be reinvented through artistic craftsmanship, while still upholding their sophisticated and elegant stature—a perspective seen throughout Blazy’s tenure at Chanel so far.

The moment marked Swinton’s latest outing in Blazy’s Chanel designs, following appearances in his pieces at the Cannes Film Festival and the brand’s cruise 2027 and haute couture spring 2026 runway shows. Most notably, she was one of the first stars to wear Blazy’s Chanel at last winter’s Marrakech Film Festival, as well. After Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, and Sandra Hüller’s recent Cannes outings, her Seoul appearance marked Chanel’s ongoing streak as 2026’s leading label on the red carpet.