Timothée Chalamet is nothing if not loyal to classic Timberlands. Last night, the actor stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills in what appeared to be the very same pair of boots he wore to win his first Golden Globe award on Sunday night. Consider it proof that you can take the New Yorker out of New York, but never the New York out of the New Yorker.

Chalamet’s outfit had a grunge spirit to it. He wore a slouchy dark denim trousers and a black and red jumper with a distorted argyle print. Very Kurt Cobain, down to the deliberately oversized proportions. On his feet, Chalamet slipped on his tried-and-true Timberland stompers. His shoes are the brand’s premium 6-inch boots with embellishments by Chrome Hearts. (The luxury label also dressed Chalamet in a head-to-toe look at the Globes).

FIA / BACKGRID

Chalamet wore one of his most low-key outfits to date when he took home the Best Actor trophy for Marty Supreme on Sunday. He paired his Timbs with a Chrome Hearts vest, suit jacket, and t-shirt—a stark contrast to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s glittering body-con dress from the ceremony.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Timberland shoes have become a staple of Chalamet’s red carpet repertoire over the past years. Most recently, the actor slipped on the utilitarian shoe at the Marty Supreme Los Angeles premiere where he wore matching neon orange looks with Jenner. Of course, his boots can’t be purchased in store—they are designed in Marty Supreme orange and feature Chrome Hearts decals.

As one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Chalamet has luxury houses at his beck and call, ready to create one-off pieces on demand. So why not commission something that pulls double duty on both the red carpet and the sidewalk?