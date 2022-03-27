Timothée Chalamet just rewrote the gentlemen’s Oscars dress code for good. The Dune star turned up on the red carpet wearing a sequined Louis Vuitton suit without even the suggestion of a shirt underneath his jacket; his sternum was just shy of completely bare to the Los Angeles wind. Further blurring the lines of fashion’s traditional gender divide, the outfit was actually designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s creative director who oversees the women’s collections.

In place of a shirt, the suit instead highlighted a silver pendant in the shape of a panther head hanging from his neck.

It’s not exactly new to point out that today’s young male celebrities aren’t shy about baring a bit of torso here and there on the red carpet. At MTV’s Video Music Awards in September, it seemed like half the male attendees were showing off some amount of skin. Then, the following night, Shawn Mendes become the first invited guest to walk the Met Gala red carpet with his chest and abs on full display underneath a leather Michael Kors jacket.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Typically, the boys tend to keep it a bit more traditional for the Academy Awards. (Well, usually. Back in 2000, South Park co-creator Trey Parker walked the red carpet in a Halloween-esque recreation of Jennifer Lopez’s famous green Versace dress). Chalamet, however, isn’t afraid to set his own dress code. When Chalamet showed up to his first Oscars in 2018 when he was nominated for Call Me By Your Name, he kept things more traditional with a tuxedo—though he put his own spin on it by sticking to a completely ivory white palette. When he returned to the 2020 Oscars, he completely broke the dress code by wearing, essentially, a tracksuit. An impeccably tailored and incredibly chic track suit from Prada, but a zip-up jacket nonetheless.