Timothée Chalamet was spotted out in New York with someone extra special on Wednesday afternoon, and no, we’re not talking about Kylie Jenner. The actor was seen on set with none other than Martin Scorsese as the two were working on an upcoming commercial together.

The actor was seen staring dramatically out the window of a luxury apartment in a white tank top, before he made a few outfit changes into some slightly more conspicuous looks, including a pink and black fleece quarter-zip from Virgil Abloh’s pre-fall 2019 Louis Vuitton collection and a black and white polka dot shirt. As of now, it’s unclear exactly what the duo is working on, but rumor has it, he’s filming an ad for one of the most popular male fragrances on the market, Bleu de Chanel.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Chalamet has had his pulse on the fashion scene ever since he entered the spotlight in 2017 with the release of Call Me By Your Name. With the help of Haider Ackermann, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford, and more, Chalamet has become one of the leading names in men’s red carpet style, but he never directly cashed in on his influence in the market, until now. It’s possible that since he’s been reportedly dating Kylie Jenner, momager Kris has been in Chalamet’s ear, urging him to take advantage of his high fashion reputation and letting him know he was leaving good money on the table. If the Chanel reports are true, that means he clearly listened.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, this close to the Met Gala—which will honor Karl Lagerfeld next month—any mention of Chanel is sure to set off alarm bells. Chalamet has only attended the Gala once, back in 2021 when he co-hosted the event, but if it’s true that he is becoming a face of the house, wouldn’t that be the perfect excuse to return? Plus, it seems likely his new beaux will be there (despite prior reports), making for quite the date night.