Timothée Chalamet is always going to represent his city—even when he’s carrying a classic Parisian handbag. Last night in New York City, the actor continued his streak of chaotic accessories and outfits, wearing a bubblegum pink look topped off with a silver bag. But it was how Chalamet styled his Chanel purse that really stood out. The boy clearly isn’t afraid to indulge in a bit of logo clashing.

He slung a metallic silver Chanel crossbody over his bright pink jacket from New York-based brand Telfar. The piece, part puffer and part hoodie, features the brand’s logo on one side. That detail was hidden behind Chalamet’s knit scarf, also from Chanel. For an extra dose of label mixing, he also wore a burgundy beanie featuring outerwear brand Arc'teryx’s distinct skeletal logo.

Of course, Telfar Clemens’s eponymous label is one of New York fashion’s biggest success stories in recent years. The brand’s hero tote bag, lovingly referred to as the “Bushwick Birkin, is almost always sold out and they just opened a new flagship store near Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Leave it to Chalamet, a man fluent in French who grew up on the Lower East Side, to come up with such a pairing.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The actor finished off his look with baggy denim tucked inside work-style boots, a printed belt, and a beanie with neon detailing. The jeans were once again from True Religion.

Chalamet has proven himself as a man of many trades over the past weeks. He’s an advocate for sustainable public transport, apparently a big fan of Rome’s football team and, interestingly, a newly-minted collector of Chanel handbags.

In Paris last week, the actor debuted one of his most head-scratching outfits to date. He wore True Religion jeans (days later, he’d bring those to the red carpet), a New York City Ballet cap, and a miniature Chanel “Boy” bag. His jacket of choice, a bomber coat from the NFL team the Las Vegas Raiders, proved he’s an American boy at heart.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Up until this point, Chalamet has declined to pull out his handbag collection for his A Complete Unknown press tour. Instead, the actor has preferred another statement accessory, the skinny scarf, on the red carpet. He’s paired his scarves with everything from True Religion sets to distressed baseball hats and rock & roll leathers.

Between his small whacky scarves and even smaller Chanel bags, no one’s doing it like Timmy.