Timothée Chalamet Looks Like He’s Been Shopping at Hot Topic

It was recently learned that Timothée Chalamet was the anonymous bidder (and winner) of a vintage patchwork jacket previously owned by Bob Dylan. Well, based on his most recent off-duty look, it’s only plausible that the A Complete Unknown actor went on some sort of Hot Topic shopping spree following the auction.

Out grabbing lunch in Los Angeles yesterday, Chalamet wore an outfit that one could easily replicate with a time machine set to 2004 and a trip to their local mall. The actor stayed casual in a simple tank top worn with extremely baggy shorts that went past the knee. (Apparently, Chalamet doesn’t care that short shorts are making a comeback among the men of Hollywood).

But what really made Chalamet’s outfit appear as though he had picked it up at Hot Topic was how he went about styling it. He slapped a black belt with silver studs over. While it’s completely possible Chalamet’s is designer, it can’t help but recall the studded belts beloved by generations of goths, skaters, and metal heads. Though, because Chalamet is a fashion boy at heart, he finished the look with Rick Owens Converse and a distressed cap from the cult L.A. label Nahmias

Chalamet is enjoying some downtime following his months-long press tour for A Complete Unknown. He also just finished filming for Marty Supreme, his upcoming ping pong movie in which he stars opposite Gwyneth Paltrow. Chalamet’s fashion choices were a highlight of this past awards season, both on and off the red carpet.

His more formal moments included a cropped suit at the BAFTAs and a butter-yellow leather outfit from Givenchy by Sarah Burton at the Oscars. When not on the step and repeat, Chalamet had even more fun with his style, wearing things like True Religion jeans and one particular vintage Chanel scarf on rotation.

At times, his looks veered towards Y2K-era Disney Channel star of prep. It’s only right that he’d balance that out with a bit of “sk8r boi” fashion. And, surely, yesterday’s outfit cost a lot less to put together than Dylan’s jacket, which he purchased for $25,400.